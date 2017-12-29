MCHS defeats Comeaux 60-53

A big fourth quarter lifted Morgan City High School past Comeaux 60-53 at North Vermilion’s tournament Thursday.

Trailing 39-32 entering the fourth, Morgan City outscored Comeaux 28-14 in the final period.

Comeaux led 19-9 after a period of play, while Morgan City trailed just 26-25 at halftime.

Kerwin Francois led Morgan City with 16 points, while Tywaun Walker also reached double figures with 15. Other Morgan City scorers were Jared Singleton, eight; Ke’Sean Francois, seven; Taaj Daniels and Morrquise Charles, six each; and Tyson Boatman, two.

Morgan City (12-3) will conclude the tournament Friday with a 3:30 p.m. contest against Barbe.

Berwick falls

to Rayne

The Berwick Panthers fell to Rayne 39-35 in overtime at North Vermilion’s tournament Thursday.

Rayne forced overtime after outscoring Berwick 9-8 in the final period to end regulation tied at 33.

In overtime, Rayne outscored Berwick 6-2.

Early on, Rayne took a 14-7 lead after the first quarter before Berwick cut its deficit to 22-18 at halftime.

Berwick took a 25-24 lead at the end of three quarters. The period featured just nine combined points by the two teams, including just two by Rayne.

Josh Carver led Berwick with 15 points. Other Berwick scorers were Tavaris Howard and Travis Whitehead, six points apiece; Reggie James, four; and Dayton Clark and Patrick Robertson, two points each.

Berwick (6-7) will return to action at the tournament Friday when it meets Crowley at 3:30 p.m.

Patterson falls

to Cecilia

The Patterson Lumberjacks fell to Cecilia 54-49 at the St. Martinville Senior High Holiday Shootout Thursday.

No individual stats were submitted for Patterson (9-3)

Patterson will return to action in the tournament Saturday when it meets New Iberia in a 12:30 p.m. contest.

CCHS falls to

Central Lafourche

The Central Catholic Eagles fell to Central Lafourche 62-58 Thursday at E.D. White Catholic’s Cardinal Classic in Thibodaux.

No individual statistics were submitted.

Central Catholic (5-5) will return to action in the tournament Friday at 3 p.m. when it faces South Lafourche.