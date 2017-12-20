Lady Tigers claw hard for win against Lady Eagles

In a game that went down to the wire, the Morgan City High School Lady Tigers held back a hard push by the Central Catholic Lady Eagles for a 49-47 home-court victory.

With the hot hand on the boards was Alicia Singleton dropping in 18 points, four were 3-pointers. Also making significant contributions on the backboard was Hayley Crappell with 12 points, all from 3-point range; Sh’Diamond Holly dropped in 10 and Hailey Lewis had six, thanks to two 3-pointers.

Leading the Lady Eagles was Aalayia Poole with 20 and Yani Johnson with 16.

Berwick falls to North Vermilion

The Berwick High School Lady Panthers took one on the chin Tuesday night, losing to the North Vermilion Patriots 45-12.

Putting points on the board for Berwick were Arianna Jones with five, Maci Broussard had four and Madison Carline contributed three.

Patterson loses to Houma Christian

The Lumberjills of Patterson High School were chopped down by Houma Christian’s Warriors, 55-17.

No stats for the game were available at presstime.