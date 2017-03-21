Lady Eagles drop close games in round-robin play

The Central Catholic Lady Eagles dropped two close games in round-robin play this weekend at Cecilia.

In the first game against Crowley, the Lady Eagles lost 4-5.

Sara Thomas took the loss on the mound bringing her record to 5-1. After six innings, she had given up three earned runs, 11 hits, three base-on-balls and struck out one.

At bat, Central Catholic’s Hallie Autin was 2-for-3 with two hits, two runs, an RBI and a stolen base. Haley Fontenot was also 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a stolen base. Other offensive contributors were Kelly Russo and Kaleigh Navarro, 1-for-3, and Brooke Lipari has two runs.

In the second game against the host team, the Lady Eagles battled dropping another close one 3-4.

Taking the loss was Haley Fontenot moving her record to 8-4. In her six innings pitched, she surrendering four runs, four hits, four base-on-balls and had five strike outs. Alanni Landry pitched one inning allowing one hit.

Once again, Autin was hot at the plate going 2-for-3 with two hits and an RBI. Also contributing at the plate were Lipari, 1-for-3 with a run and a hit; Taylor Picou, 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI; Emma Aucoin, 1-for-2 with a hit; and Landry added a run.

The Lady Eagles are on the road Tuesday for a 4 p.m. game against Vermilion Catholic.