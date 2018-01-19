Kaplan defeats Berwick 49-36

The Kaplan Lady Pirates defeated Berwick 49-36 in District 8-3A action in Kaplan Friday.

Kaplan led just 9-5 after a quarter of play before exploding for 21 points in the second period and limiting Berwick to four points for a 30-9 halftime advantage.

Kaplan extended its lead to 41-16 after three quarters before Berwick closed the game in final period with a 20-5 scoring advantage.

Maci Broussard led Berwick with 13 points, while Madison Carline also reached double figures with 11. Other Berwick scorers were Alira Clark, six; and Tia Whitehead, Madison Billiot and Arianna Jones, two each.

Berwick (4-13 overall, 2-3 in district) will return to action Tuesday when it hosts Abbeville in district play in a 5:30 p.m. contest.

CCHS falls

to Zachary

Central Catholic High School fell at home to Zachary High School 71-41 Friday in nondistrict action.

The Lady Eagles struggled in the contest from the free-throw line as they converted on just eight of 25 attempts.

Yani Johnson led the Lady Eagles with a double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Other top Central Catholic contributors were Aaliyah Poole, nine points and three steals; and Lay Bertrand, four points and six assists.

Central Catholic (9-11) will return to action Tuesday when it travels to Plaquemine to face St. John in a 5 p.m. nondistrict action.

Houma Christian

routs MCHS

Houma Christian dominated Morgan City in a 64-28 victory in nondistrict action in Houma Friday.

Alicia Singleton led Morgan City with 16 points.

Morgan City (12-9) will return to action Tuesday when it travels to face Grand Isle in nondistrict play.