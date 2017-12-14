Howard out after one season as MCHS football coach

Morgan City High School will be looking for another football coach as Eric Howard, who held the position for the 2017 season, said he has been relieved of his duties leading the Tigers on the field and as athletic director.

“The principal and I, we had a discussion at the end of the season, and he felt that the program needed to go in a different direction,” Howard said Wednesday.

Morgan City High School Principal Mickey Fabre released a statement to the media in which he thanked Howard for his contributions to the program.

“Coach Howard brought passion and energy to the sideline,” Fabre said. “He also managed to increase the number of athletes that participated in football, as our numbers were higher this year than they have been in recent memory.”

The coaching change will mean the Tigers will have a different head football coach on the sideline for the seventh time in the last 10 years leading the squad when they take the field in the fall of 2018.

The move comes after one season in which Howard finished 2-8 overall and 0-6 in District 7-4A action. Morgan City’s two wins came in back-to-back weeks as the Tigers rallied for a 29-24 win against Hanson Memorial in week two before routing North Central 55-14 in week 3.

“I thought we were more competitive on the field,” Howard said. “I felt like we were able to take care of some football issues. Just didn’t feel like I had enough time to be able to accomplish what I set out to do.”

Morgan City has not finished at .500 or better since the 2011 season.

Howard said he will remain as a physical education teacher at the school, barring any other coaching opportunities that may arise, through the remainder of his contract, which runs through May 2018.

Moving forward, Fabre said in his statement that “we will now search for a dynamic leader who will continue to raise expectations for our student-athletes as we look to increase the level of success of our football program.”