Hebert, Metrejean earn 4A All-State recognition

Two softball players represented Morgan City High School on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 4A All-State team.

Junior pitcher Kennedy Hebert was a first-team selection, while junior catcher Scottie Metrejean earned honorable mention status.

It was fitting the duo made all-state considering they have been playing together since they were youngsters.

“They got a good combination going together with a pitcher-and-catcher combo, and they’ve done a lot of good things,” Morgan City Assistant Softball Coach Joseph Hebert said of the duo. “They both work really, really hard to achieve the success that they’ve both had. It hasn’t come easy for them. They both work really, really hard, but the results are there from all the hard work that they’ve put in.”

Hebert was a standout on the mound and at the plate for the Lady Tigers this season.

She recorded a 25-4 mark and a 0.69 ERA on the mound. In 189 innings, she surrendered 35 walks and fanned 267.

Offensively, she hit .566 with 11 doubles, 11 triples and six home runs and 55 RBIs. She hit for the cycle twice and only fanned four times.

Hebert also was perfect on the base paths with 21 stolen bases in 21 attempts.

Metrejean batted .396 this season with 12 doubles, one triple, two home runs and 38 RBIs. She only struck out three times.

Defensively, Metrejean had a .980 fielding percentage.

Other representatives from District 7-4A, which Morgan City competes in, earning honorable mention status, included Kelsie Authement and McKenzi Authement, both of South Terrebonne, and Kassi Leonard, Emily John, Sara Gros and Emily Blanchard, all of Assumption.

Class 4A state champion North DeSoto swept the individual honors as Emma Callie Delafield was named Outstanding Player and Lori McFerren, Coach of the Year.

Additional reporting by www.theadvocate.com/sports