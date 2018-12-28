Eagles win, 'Jills and Panthers take losses

Three area schools, Berwick High, Patterson High and Central Catholic, saw basketball action Dec. 27. The only home game was the 8-3A Patterson Lumberjills being victorious in a close win against 7-2A Catholic High – New Iberia. The ’Jills’ 29-28 non-district win brought their record to 7-6 overall and they remain 1-0 in district action. Their next game is at home against crosstown rival and District 8-3A opponent the Berwick Lady Panthers on Wednesday in a 6 p.m. contest. Following their game, the Lumberjacks and Panthers will also play a district contest.

Individual statistics from the Lumberjills’ Thursday game were unavailable at press time.

CCHS 63-58 over H.L. Bourgeois

The 7-1A Central Catholic Eagles are now 8-5 thanks to an exciting come-from-behind win over 7-5A H.L. Bourgeois Braves, 7-5, during the E.D. White tournament in Thibodaux.

Central Catholic was behind by two, 16-14, after the first quarter of play and cut that deficit to one by the half, 28-27. The Braves gained back that point by the end of the third quarter of play for a 47-45 lead.

The Eagles persevered in the fourth by going on an 18-11 run for the 63-58 win.

Helping the birds soar to victory were Elijah Swan who contributed 17 points including seven free throws and Brooks Thomas with 16 points with three 3-pointers and three free throws.

Also helping in the Eagles’ win were D.J. Lewis with 13 points with a free throw, Davidyione Bias with eight with four free throws, and Taylor Blanchard putting up five points including a 3-pointer. Adding two points each were Demonrick Blackburn and Tyler Smith.

Tournament play continues Friday and Saturday for the Eagles.

BHS drops game

The 8-3A Berwick Panthers barely lost a close game to the 7-2A Delcambre Panthers, 44-41, in the North Vermilion tournament Thursday in Maurice.

Tournament play is scheduled through Saturday. Berwick is now 0-13 overall and Delcambre is 6-7.

Berwick individual stats were not available at press time.

——

The Morgan City Tigers’ game against Westgate that was set for Friday has been canceled. Their next game on the schedule is at home against White Castle at 7 p.m. Jan. 3.

On the girls’ side, the Lady Eagles will be in action at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Hanson Memorial, and the Lady Tigers will be at home against Destrehan at 5 p.m. Jan. 4.