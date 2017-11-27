District champ CCHS sweeps individual honors

The Central Catholic Eagles swept the individual All-District 6-V honors and placed three additional players on the first team.

Central Catholic, which won the district with a 3-0 mark, was led by middle blocker Yani Johnson, who was named the district’s Offensive Most Valuable Player, and libero Quincee Wiggins, who is the district’s Defensive MVP. Central Catholic’s Latashia Wise was named the league’s Coach of the Year.

Other Central Catholic first-team selections were outside hitter Bailee Lipari and setters Taylor Picou and Katie Hoffpauir.

The Lady Eagles had two second-team selections, defensive specialist Brooke Lipari and middle blocker Caroline Green, and two honorable mention picks, outside hitter Ava Nicar and right side hitter Sydney Williams.

Below are the complete all-district teams:

District Coach of the Year: Latashia Wise, Central Catholic

District Offensive MVP: Yani Johnson, middle blocker, Central Catholic

District Defensive MVP: Quincee Wiggins, libero, Central Catholic

First-Team All-District

Bailee Lipari, Central Catholic, outside hitter; Taylor Picou, Central Catholic, setter; Katie Hoffpauir, Central Catholic, setter; Jarae Jackson, West St. John, setter; Amiya Lumar, West St. John, outside hitter; Madelyn Carlos, Houma Christian, setter; Dalesia Williams, Houma Christian, outside hitter; Jordyn Marie, Houma Christian, libero; and Jayda Ward, Houma Christian, middle blocker.

Second-Team

All-District

Brooke Lipari, Central Catholic, defensive specialist; Caroline Green, Central Catholic, middle blocker; Antoinette Boquet, Covenant Christian, middle hitter; Talika Howard, West St. John, right side hitter; Jazzmen Jackson, West St. John, middle blocker; Abby Ricker, Houma Christian, outside hitter; Alex McKeon, Houma Christian, defensive specialist; and Xariel Washington, Houma Christian, middle blocker.

Honorable Mention

Ava Nicar, Central Catholic, outside hitter; Sydney Williams, Central Catholic, right side hitter; Kyli Vontour, West St. John, utility; Shia Thomas, West St. John, setter; Laura Lemaire, Houma Christian, utility; Celena Odom, Covenant Christian, setter; Zoee Lebouef, Covenant Christian, utility.