Central Catholic places seven on All-District 7-1A first team

Central Catholic High School was well-represented on the All-District 7-1A team with seven first-team selections and the district’s Coach of the Year.

Central Catholic’s first-team selections included pitchers Blake Hidalgo and Greg Leger, first baseman Mitchel Lemoine, third baseman Drake Angeron, outfielders Samarick Paul and Adam Dupuis and utility selection Thomas Garber.

Central Catholic’s Tyler Jensen was named the district’s Coach of the Year.

Hidalgo, a senior, finished district play with a 4-0 mark, a 0.00 ERA and 39 strikeouts, while Leger, also a senior, finished league play with a 4-0 mark, a 1.50 ERA and 26 strikeouts.

Lemoine, a senior, batted 0.489 with one home run and 21 RBIs, while Angeron, a senior, batted 0.417 with 14 RBIs.

Paul, a senior, batted 0.480 with five doubles and 10 RBIs, while Dupuis, a senior, batted 0.500 with 14 RBIs and seven stolen bases.

Garber, a senior, batted 0.487 with seven doubles and 20 RBIs.

Jensen was named Coach of the Year after leading the Eagles to a 14-0 mark in league play and a district title.

The district’s Most Valuable Player Award was given to Ascension Episcopal senior Jeffery Elkins, who batted 0.738 with four home runs and 29 RBIs in league play.

The Eagles had three second-team selections, junior pitcher Thomas Mire, junior second baseman Tyler Longman and sophomore shortstop Bryce Grizzaffi.

Central Catholic sophomore Brooks Thomas and freshmen Nathan Hebb and Luke Barbier earned honorable mention status.

Below is a complete list of the teams:

First Team

Pitcher: Blake Hidalgo, Sr., Central Catholic (4-0, 0.00 ERA, 39 Ks); Greg Leger, Sr., CC (4-0, 1.50 ERA, 26 Ks); Sean Brady, So., Ascension Episcopal (2-2, 1.51 ERA, 18 Ks); and Harrison Vicknair, Sr., Vermilion Catholic (3-1, 0.99 ERA, 31 Ks).

Catcher: Chase Mensman, Sr., Hanson (.500 ERA, 11 RBIs).

First Base: Mitchel Lemoine, Sr., CC (.489 ERA, 1 HR, 21 RBIs).

Second Base: Eli Mouton, Jr., AES (.364 ERA, 8 RBIs).

Third Base: Drake Angeron, Sr., CC (.418 ERA, 14 RBIs).

Shortstop: Seth Kerstetter, So., AES (.520 ERA, 13 RBIs).

Outfield: Jeffery Elkins, Sr., AES (.738 ERA, 4 HR, 29 RBIs); Samarick Paul, Sr., CC, .480 ERA, 5 DBLs, 10 RBIs); Adam Dupuis, Sr., CC (.500 ERA, 14 RBIs, 7 stolen bases); and Zack Clement, So., Lafayette Christian Academy (.468 ERA, 9 DBLs, 13 RBIs).

Utility: Thomas Garber, Sr., CC (.487 ERA, 7 DBLs, 20 RBIs); Luke Lancon, Sr., Hanson (.327 ERA, 13 runs, 8 RBIs); Matt Napier, Jr., Highland (.422 ERA, 8 RBIs); and Matt Fontenot, Sr., VC (.379 ERA, 11 runs, 8 RBIs).

MVP: Jeffery Elkins, Sr., AES.

Coach of the Year: Tyler Jensen, CC

Second Team

Pitcher: Thomas Mire, CC, Jr.; Garret Schoeffler, AES, Jr.; Alex Hebert, AES, Jr.; and Spencer Bishop, Hanson, Sr.

Catcher: Austin Arceneaux, AES, So.

First Base: Jake Vaccarella, Hanson, Jr.

Second Base: Tyler Longman, CC, Jr.

Third Base: Griffin Vicknair, VC, Sr.

Shortstop: Bryce Grizzaffi, CC, So.

Outfield: Josh Hebert, AES, Sr.; Matt Lebourgeois, Centerville, Jr.; Noah Judice, Hanson, Sr.; and Alex Miller, Highland, Sr.

Utility: Will Fox, AES, Sr.; Gage Trahan, VC, Sr.; Brock Broussard, Hanson, Jr.; and Gage Burgess, Centerville, Sr.

Honorable Mention

AES: Brennan Lightfoot, Carter Dooley, Jack Leoni, Luke Foreman and Cole Simon; Centerville: Logan Broussard; C e n t r a l Catholic: Brooks Thomas, Nathan Hebb and Luke Barbier; Hanson: Peyton Trahan, Luke Rodriguez, Ashton Corcoran, Brian Sonnier, Kade Daigle, Skyler Fitch and Jake Srigley; LCA: Parker Lafosse, Tanner Crooks and Jett Dube; and VC: Cade Boudreaux, Hunter Bertrand and Ethan Lege.