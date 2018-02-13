Central Catholic, Morgan City qualify for girls basketball playoffs

Two Tri-City Area teams have qualified for the Louisiana High School Athletic Association girls’ basketball playoffs.

Division IV’s Central Catholic (12-14 overall, 3-2 in district) and Class 4A’s Morgan City (13-14, 1-5) each made the field.

Morgan City, the No. 28 seed, will meet No. 5 seed Bossier Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Bossier.

Meanwhile, Central Catholic, the No. 9 seed in Division IV, received one of the division’s nine first-round byes. The Lady Eagles will face No. 8 Ascension Christian, which also received a first-round bye, at a date and time that hasn’t been announced. All second-round playoff games must be played by Monday.

Central Catholic is one of five Division IV teams in the postseason. Other teams in the field include top-ranked and defending state champion Lafayette Christian, No. 3 Vermilion Catholic, No. 11 Hanson Memorial and No. 14 Highland Baptist.

Morgan City is one of five teams from District 7-4A in the Class 4A playoff field. Other representatives are No. 2 South Lafourche, No. 6 Ellender, No. 12 South Terrebonne and No. 25 Assumption.