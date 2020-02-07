Central Catholic honors athletes in fall sports

Central Catholic High School had three football players earn All-State recognition from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association and the Louisiana Football Coaches Association. Michael-Anthony Hill, left; Davidyione Bias, center; and Nathan Hebb, right; each were named honorable mention selections by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. Hill was a first-team selection by the Louisiana Football Coaches Association, while Hebb and Bias each earned second-team honors. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)