CCHS sweeps St. John; to face No. 1 Metairie Park Country Day Friday

The No. 4 Central Catholic High School volleyball team swept No. 5 St. John of Plaquemine 3-0 (25-23, 25-16) in Division V quarterfinal action Thursday at the Pontchartrain Center.

With the win, Central Catholic (32-11) advanced to Friday’s semifinal where it will face Louisiana volleyball power and top seed Metairie Park Country Day (34-6) in one semifinal at 10 a.m. Country Day advanced after defeating No. 8 Episcopal School of Acadiana 3-0 (25-1825-17, 25-13) earlier Thursday.

In the other Division V semifinal, No. 3 Ascension Episcopal (32-8) will face No. 2 Louise McGehee (42-3), also at 10 a.m.

The two semifinal winners will meet Saturday at 9 a.m. on Center Court for the Division V title.

In Thursday’s quarterfinal matchup between Central Catholic and St. John, Central Catholic trailed just once at 1-0 on a service error to open the game.

Central Catholic took as much as an eight-point lead on the second of back-to-back kills by Haley Fontenot for an 18-10 advantage.

However, St. John (21-10) rallied and tied the game at 23 on a Central Catholic net error.

The Lady Eagles scored the last two points of the set, though, on back-to-back kills by Sydney Williams.

In game two, Central Catholic trailed just twice at 1-0 and 2-1.

However, the Lady Eagles countered and took as much as a seven-point lead at 9-2 via a Yani Johnson kill.

While St. John cut its deficit to as little as 13-11 after an ace by Grace Robichaux, St. John could get no closer the rest of the way.

Williams closed game two with a kill for a 25-18 Central Catholic lead.

In game three, St. John rallied from a five-point deficit early for as much as a 14-12 lead on a kill by Carolyne Glaser behind the Central Catholic defense.

However, Central Catholic rallied and scored 13 of the game’s next 15 points for the 25-16 win.

No individual Central Catholic stats were available.

Robichaux and Seneca led St. John. Robichaux had 11 kills, two aces and 15 digs, while Robbi Seneca had one block and 33 assists. Other top St. John contributors were Carolyne Glaser, three kills and two blocks, and Madison Young, 14 digs.