CCHS' Singleton, LeBlanc earn honorable mention 1A All-State

The Central Catholic Eagles placed two on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 1A All-State football team.

Senior running back Chris Singleton and senior linebacker Cooper LeBlanc each earned honorable mention status.

Singleton finished his senior season with 1,500 yards rushing.

“Chris was a big focal point of our offense,” Central Catholic coach Tommy Minton said. "Everything we did on offense kind of ran through him.”

Minton said he thought Singleton finished his career with approximately 3,700 yards rushing.

“He’s been a productive player for us and done everything we’ve asked him to do,” Minton said.

LeBlanc finished the season with 97 tackles, including 11 for loss. He forced five fumbles and recovered two.

“It’s great to see him have a full season after fighting all of those knee injuries the previous years, and he produced like we knew he would being able to play a full season," Minton said. "He was a big leader on our defense, the leading tackler for us on the year.”

LeBlanc was a playmaker for the Eagles, Minton said.

West St. John running back Kylan Duhe was Class 1A’s Most Valuable Player, while Oak Grove defensive lineman Fred Middleton was the Defensive Most Valuable Player. Drey Trosclair of Division IV state runner-up Ascension Catholic was named Class 1A Coach of the Year.

Division IV state champion Lafayette Christian, which competes in Central Catholic’s district, had four first-team selections and four honorable mention choices. Offensive lineman Beau Badon, place kicker Colin LaHaye, linebacker Martin Lee and kick returner Sage Ryan each earned first-team stats. Ryan, Zachary Clement, Jaylen Dauphin and Errol Rogers all were honorable mention selections for the Knights.

Other Central Catholic district opponents represented on the team were first-team wide receiver Kris Constantine of Vermilion Catholic and Centerville’s Peyton Dinger and Matthew LeBourgeois, who were both honorable mention selections.

