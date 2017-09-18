CCHS pulls away from False River for first win

Central Catholic High School won its first game of the season Friday with a 55-33 victory against False River Academy on the road Friday.

Central Catholic Coach Tommy Minton said his team was “resilient” in the back-and-forth contest in which the Eagles pulled away in the fourth quarter for the win.

“It was a good test, and it was a good part of the growing up process for our team,” Minton said.

Central Catholic had 390 yards of offense (341 rushing and 49 passing).

The team’s ground game was led by Chris Singleton and Davidyione Bias. Singleton rushed 24 times for 176 yards and two scores, while Bias had 18 carries for 137 yards and two scores.

Quarterback Taylor Blanchard completed 3 of 7 pass attempts for 49 yards with one touchdown and an interception. His top receiving target was Nathan Hebb, who caught one pass for 36 yards. DeDe Gant’s lone reception was a 5-yard touchdown catch.

Meanwhile, Brooks Thomas recorded two special teams touchdowns, one on a 90-yard kickoff return and another on an 86-yard punt return.

Defensively, the Eagles surrendered 346 total yards (314 rushing and 32 passing).

False River Academy quarterback Damian Johnson rushed 15 times for 206 yards and scored three touchdowns. He also tossed another for 30 yards. He scored on runs of 61 yards, 26 yards and 60 yards.

While Johnson made his share of plays, the Eagles were able to contain him when it mattered.

“We were able to force a couple (of) turnovers, especially in the third and fourth quarter, and that was big,” Minton said.

Minton credited his younger players who filled in at inside linebacker Friday night. He said the Eagles came in without starter Dominic Skipper due to injury and lost another linebacker, senior Cooper LeBlanc, to injury in the first quarter.

“We’re playing with some young kids at inside linebacker, and they did a good job,” he said. “They stepped in and filled some big shoes, and once they got their feet wet, kind of got better as the game went on.”

False River’s other score came via a Josh Gaspard 25-yard run.

“Playing them, you play a team a lot like we have to beat to win our district,” Minton said, referencing Lafayette Christian. “Quarterback’s very similar, so it gave us a chance to kind of prep for that.”

Central Catholic (1-2) will return to action Friday when it begins District 7-1A action at Gueydan in a 7 p.m. contest.

False River (1-2) will open District 5-1A action at home against Sacred Heart of Ville Platte.