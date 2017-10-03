CCHS places second at its tournament

Central Catholic fell in five sets to Division 2 Assumption at home Monday.

While the Lady Eagles won the first set 25-22, the squad dropped the second set 25-18. Central Catholic rebounded with a 25-18 win in set three before falling 25-22 in set four and 15-13 in the fifth set.

No individual stats were available.

This past weekend, Central Catholic finished 5-1 at its inaugural tournament, falling to Division IV Notre Dame of Crowley in the title game.

Central Catholic began the tournament with a 4-0 mark in pool play. The Lady Eagles defeated Division 2 South Lafourche 2-1 (25-13, 17-25, 15-7), Division 1 Thibodaux 2-0 (25-6, 25-14), Houma Christian 2-1 (25-20, 22-25, 15-6) and Division 2 Landry Walker 2-0 (25-7, 25-9).

In the semifinals, Central Catholic knocked off Division 1 Hammond High 2-0 (25-5, 25-20) before falling 2-0 (25-18, 25-11) to Notre Dame in the finals.

Central Catholic (16-10) will return to action Tuesday when it hosts Runnels.

Patterson defeats

West St. Mary

Patterson High School opened Division IV, District 2 play with a 3-0 (25-6, 25-13, 25-6) win against West St. Mary on the road Thursday.

No individual stats were available.

Patterson (4-6) will return to action Tuesday with a nondistrict contest at Franklin.