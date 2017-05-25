CCHS places four on first-team All-District 7-1A softball squad

Central Catholic’s All-District 7-1A selections were highlighted by four first-team picks.

Third baseman Hallie Autin, outfielder Emma Aucoin, first baseman Brooke Lipari and pitcher Sarah Thomas represented Central Catholic High School on the top squad.

The Lady Eagles had four second-team selections. They are pitcher Haley Fontenot, second baseman Kelly Russo, shortstop Taylor Picou and outfielder Kaleigh Navarro.

Four Lady Eagles earned honorable mention honors. They are Alaysia Williams, Bailee Lipari, Rylie Theriot and Tori Estay.

Vermilion Catholic swept the individual honors as pitcher Taylor Abshire was named MVP and Jesse Faulk is the district’s Coach of the Year.

Below is the complete list of first and second teams:

First Team

Pitcher: Taylor Abshire, Sr, Vermilion Catholic; Baylee Young, Sr, Hanson; Madison Martin, Sr, LCA; and Sarah Thomas, Jr, Central Catholic. Catcher: Kaylee Broussard, Jr, Hanson. First Base: Brooke Lipari, So, Central Catholic. Second Base, Lunden Verdin, Sr, Hanson. Third Base, Hallie Autin, Sr, Central Catholic. Shortstop: Allyssa Young, Jr, Hanson. Outfield: Bella Doucet, Sr, Vermilion Catholic; Emma Aucoin, Sr, Central Catholic; and Noel Baker, Sr, Hanson. Utility: Ainsley Mallet, So, Vermilion Catholic; Rylie Candella, Jr, Centerville; Miyah Portalis, Sr, LCA; and Kelli Frith, Fr, Vermilion Catholic.

MVP: Taylor Abshire, Sr, Vermilion Catholic.

Coach of Year: Jesse Faulk, Vermilion Catholic.

Second Team

Pitcher: Haley Fontenot, 8th, Central Catholic; Haley Peters, Jr, Highland Baptist; and Ashlee Meyerholtz, Sr, Hanson. Catcher: Rachael LeBlanc, Jr, Centerville. First Base: Zanesia Bernard, Sr, Vermilion Catholic. Second Base: Kelly Russo, Jr, Central Catholic. Third Base: Sarah Diaz, 8th, Lafayette Christian. Shortstop: Taylor Picou, Jr, Central Catholic. Outfield: Chelsy Breaux, Jr, Lafayette Christian; Kaleigh Navrro, Jr, Central Catholic; and Emily Bertrand, Fr, Vermilion Catholic. Utility: Leah Gaspard, Jr, Lafayette Christian; Cheyenne LaComb, Sr, Gueydan; Ashari Terry, Jr, Gueydan; Casey Fitzgerald, Jr, Hanson; and Marlee Darden, Jr, Centerville.