CCHS places 6 on 1st-team All-District 7-1A squad

Central Catholic had six first-team selections to lead its All-District 7-1A perform-ers this season.

The Eagles’ first-team picks were running back Chris Singleton, wide receiver DeDe Gant, tight end Nathan Hebb, kick returner Brooks Thomas, defensive lineman Ethan Whittington and linebacker Cooper LeBlanc.

The Eagles had nine sec-ond-team selections. They were: wide receiver Cade Minton; offensive linemen Kaden Scott, Michael-Anthony Hill and Cade Boo-ty; athlete Davidyione Bias, defensive lineman Dominic Skipper, linebacker Hunter Daigle and defensive backs Tyler O’Con and Bryce Grizzaffi.

Central Catholic had seven honorable mention selections. They were Grant Cheramie, Taylor Blanchard, Isaiah Skipper, Jason Burgess, Cy Colgin, Philip Guarisco and Braxton Alcina.

District runner-up Lafa-yette Christian took two of three individual honors as the Knights’ quarterback Zachary Clement was named Offensive Most Valuable Player, while linebacker Martin Lee was named the league’s Defensive MVP. Vermilion Catholic’s Brady Thomas is the district’s Coach of the Year.

Below is the complete team:

1st-team Offense

QB, Zachary Clement, Lafayette Christian Acade-my; RB, Chris Singleton, Central Catholic; RB, Brontre Griffin, Highland Baptist, RB, Matt LeBourgeois, Centerville; RB, Trey Breaux, Lafayette Christian Academy; WR, Khris Constantine, Vermil-ion Catholic; WR, Sage Ryan, Lafayette Christian Academy; WR, Griffin Guidry, Gueydan; WR, DeDe Gant, Central Catholic; TE, Nathan Hebb, Central Catholic; OL, Beau Badon, Lafayette Christian Academy; OL, Devin Charles, Lafayette Christian Academy; OL, Felix Joseph, Vermilion Catholic; OL, Payton Dinger, Centerville; OL, Jack Vaccarella, Han-son; Ath., J.T. Lege, Vermilion Catholic; Utility, Errol Rogers, Lafayette Christian Academy; K, Colin LaHaye, Lafayette Christian Academy; KR, Brooks Thomas, Central Catholic.

1st-team Defense

DL, Quinton Marshall, Vermilion Catholic; DL, Bear Lyons, Lafayette Christian Academy; DL, Ethan Whittington, Central Catholic; DL, Kade Daigle, Hanson; LB, Spencer Broussard, Gueydan; LB, Kayl Bengston, Vermilion Catholic; LB, Martin Lee, Lafayette Christian Academy; LB, Cooper Le-Blanc, Central Catholic; DB, Nick Langlinais, Vermilion Catholic; DB, Ethan Lege, Vermilion Catholic; DB, Calib Watts, Lafayette Christian Academy; DB, Nicholas Pickard, Lafayette Christian Academy; FLEX, Jaylen Dauphin, Lafayette Christian Academy; P, Colin LaHaye, Lafayette Christian Academy; Offensive MVP, Zachary Clement, Lafayette Christian Academy; Defensive MVP, Martin Lee, Lafayette Christian Academy; Coach of the Year, Brady Thomas, Vermilion Catholic.

2nd-team Offense

QB, Mason Mendoza, Han-son; RB, Spencer Broussard, Gueydan; RB, Kalix Brous-sard, Vermilion Catholic; RB, Noah Verrett, Centerville; RB, Montreal Felix, Lafayette Christian Academy; RB, Brian Sonnier, Hanson; WR, Garrett Wiggins, Vermilion Catholic; WR, Cade Minton, Central Catholic; WR, Mat-thew Napier, Highland Baptist; WR, Jake Mensman, Hanson; TE, Beau Badon, Lafayette Christian Academy; OL, Kaden Scott, Central Catholic; OL, Michael-Anthony Hill, Central Catholic; OL, Cade Booty, Central Catholic; OL, Nicholas Ancelet, Lafayette Christian Academy; OL, Hunter Reaux, Highland Baptist; OL, Grant David, Vermilion Catholic; Ath., Davidyione Bias, Central Catholic; Utility, Blair Broussard, Gueydan; K, John Allums, Vermilion Catholic; KR, Jake Mens-man, Hanson.

2nd-team Defense

DL, Austin Belaire, Vermilion Catholic; DL, Brontre Griffin, Highland Baptist; DL, Dominic Skipper, Central Catholic; DL, Tanner Guinn, Lafayette Christian Acade-my; LB, Hunter Daigle, Central Catholic; LB, Andre LeBlanc, Vermilion Catholic; LB, Aaron Jackson, Lafayette Christian Academy; LB, Jaylen Dauphin, Lafayette Christian Academy; DB, Tyler O’Con, Central Catho-lic; DB, Bryce Grizzaffi, Central Catholic; DB, Tahj Gallien, Lafayette Christian Academy; DB, Myles Liggins, Highland Baptist; FLEX, Cuay Menard, Vermilion Catholic; P, Peyton Nash, Centerville.

Honorable Mention

Centerville: Dravin Martin, Collyn Pontiff, Jaylon Cooks, Xavier Armstrong and Marty Frederick; Central Catholic: Grant Cheramie, Taylor Blanchard, Isaiah Skipper, Jason Burgess, CY Colgin, Philip Guarisco and Braxton Alcina; Gueydan: Will Touchet and Lane Breaux; Hanson: Josh Frost, Koby Boudreaux, Kane Bou-dreaux, Seppe Pillaro, Stephen Rosamond and Laine St. Blanc; Highland Baptist: Myles Liggins, Tanner Vicknair and Sadler Delahoussaye; Lafayette Christian Academy: Logan Gabriel, Connor Thibodaux, Jordan Hall, Fitzgerald West, Hayden Guinn and Noah Bellow; and Vermilion Catholic: Drew Lege and Ethan Zaunbrecher.