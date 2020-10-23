Central Catholic Eagles, including Hugh Hamer, pursue Centerville's Travis Billiot during the Eagles' homecoming contest against the Bulldogs. Central Catholic fell 24-15 to the Bulldogs in both teams' District 8-1A matchup. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
CCHS, MCHS fall; Patterson-Berwick postponed until Saturday
Central Catholic and Morgan City High schools fell in their district openers Friday night.
Central Catholic fell at home to Centerville 24-15 in District 8-1A action, while Morgan City fell in Bourg to Ellender 61-0 in District 8-4A play. The Central Catholic game was the Eagles' homecoming contest.
The Patterson-Berwick game at Patterson, which is the District 9-3A opener for both teams, was postponed and will be played Saturday at 2 p.m.