CCHS Lady Eagles to meet False River Thursday

The last time the Central Catholic Lady E a g l e s e x i t e d Sulphur’s Frasch Park, they did so as the 2015 Class 1A state champions.

This year’s squad, Division IV’s No. 5 seed, hopes to leave the facility in the same manner.

Central Catholic (22-9) will begin Division IV quarterfinal action Thursday at 2:30 p.m. when it faces No. 4 seed False River Academy (19-9).

“It’s a great feeling to have the opportunity to go back,” Central Catholic Coach Joe Russo said. “We have quite a few girls on the team now who have experienced this, but we have a lot of young girls that I am excited for that are going to get the opportunity to experience the state tournament.”

False River reached the Division IV quarterfinals after run-ruling Central Catholic’s District 7-1A foe, Highland Baptist, 18-3, in four innings. The squad, which finished tied as District 5-1A runner-up with St. Edmund, features no seniors but a heavy junior and sophomore presence. Meanwhile, Central Catholic finished tied as runner-up in District 7-1A runner-up with Hanson Memorial, another Division IV quarterfinalist.

Russo said he expects False River to be “a mirror image of what we are.”

“They got a kid, righthander, who throws mid-50s,” Russo said. “I hadn’t had the opportunity to see them, but I was told they have a very good defense behind their pitcher and one through nine can hit the ball well. … I think it’s going to be a great matchup.”

The Lady Eagles rallied to defeat Lafayette Christian, 6-3, in regional round action to advance to the state tournament.

Central Catholic features just two seniors, Emma Aucoin and Hallie Autin. The Lady Eagles’ squad is heavy on underclassmen.

As a team, Central Catholic is batting .384 with 55 doubles, 16 triples, 23 home runs and 226 RBIs. The team has stolen 72 bases.

Autin leads the team with a 0.545 batting average. She has 12 doubles, six triples and 10 home runs. Autin has collected 64 RBIs, scored 66 runs and stolen 15 bases. Aucoin is next on the team with a 0.471 batting average. She has one double, nine RBIs, 36 runs and 14 stolen bases. Kelly Russo is third with a 0.444 batting average. She has two doubles, 19 RBIs, 26 runs and eight stolen bases.

On the mound, Haley Fontenot (12-6) leads the Lady Eagles with a 3.04 ERA. In 94.3 innings, she has surrendered 57 runs (41 earned) on 83 hits with 48 walks and 78 strikeouts.

Teammate Sarah Thomas (11-3) sports a 3.72 ERA. In 79 innings, she has surrendered 65 runs (42 earned) on 104 hits with 13 walks and 43 strikeouts.