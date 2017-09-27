CCHS defeats Terrebonne; Berwick places third at tournament

The Central Catholic Lady Eagles defeated Division 2 Terrebonne on the road in five games Monday.

The Lady Eagles won the first game 25-19, fell in the second game 25-15, won the third set 25-13 and dropped the fourth set, 25-23, before winning the deciding game, 15-11.

No individual stats were available.

Saturday, Central Catholic defeated Highland Baptist 3-0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-9).

No individual stats were available.

Central Catholic (11-8) will return to action later this week when it hosts its inaugural volleyball tournament, which begins Friday and continues Saturday.

Patterson falls

to Ellender

The Patterson Lumberjills fell to Ellender in four games on the road Monday.

Patterson dropped the first set 25-19 before winning the second set, 25-23. The Lumberjills fell in game three 25-16 and game four 25-22.

No individual stats were submitted.

Patterson (3-5) will return to action Tuesday when it travels to face Morgan City.

Berwick finishes 3rd at Northeast tourney

The Berwick Lady Panthers finished third at Northeast’s volleyball tournament Saturday, recording a 5-1 mark.

The Lady Panthers defeated Livonia, Baker, Glen Oaks, Christ Episcopal Church before falling to Division III power Ursuline. Berwick regrouped with a win against Division 1 Zachary.

Berwick’s Alyssa Gray was named to the all-tournament team.

Against Livonia, Berwick won 2-0 (25-9, 25-9).

Berwick had 13 aces.

Gray led Berwick with seven kills, three assists, two aces and two digs. Other top Berwick contributors were Lauren Skinner, six kills and one solo block; Hannah Henry, 10 assists, one ace and three digs; Brittany Roberie, one assist, one ace and five digs; Morgan Toups, four kills and one solo block; Katie Conrad, one kill, one assist and three aces; Maci Broussard, three aces and three digs; and Abby Sanford, three aces and one dig

Against Baker, Berwick won 2-0 (25-19, 25-9).

Berwick had nine aces.

Henry led Berwick with one kill, eight assists, three aces and two digs. Other top Berwick contributors were Megan Lipari, three kills, four aces and one dig; Gray, three kills, one assist and two digs; Bronwyn Colbert, three kills and one solo block; Skinner, three kills and one dig; and Isabella Lodrigue, four digs.

Against Glen Oaks, Berwick won 2-0 (25-11, 25-9).

Berwick had 13 aces.

Gray led Berwick with two kills, five assists, three aces and one dig. Other top Berwick contributors were Skinner, five kills, one assist and one dig; Hanna McCue, three kills, two aces and three digs; Henry, two assists and five aces; Lodrigue, three aces; Broussard, three digs; Toups, one kill and one block assist; and Natalie Mayon, one block assist.

Against Christ Episcopal Church, Berwick won 2-0 (25-11, 25-13).

Berwick had 14 aces

Gray led Berwick with four kills, four assists, two aces and four digs. Other top Berwick contributors were Henry, four assists, three aces and two digs; Roberie, five aces and three digs; and Broussard, one ace and four digs.

Against Ursuline Academy, Berwick lost 2-0 (25-17, 25-13).

Gray led Berwick with two kills, six assists, nine digs and one block assist. Other top Berwick contributors were Skinner, five kills, one dig, one solo block and one block assist; McCue, two kills, one assist, two digs, one solo block and one block assist; Roberie, 12 digs; and Toups, one kill, one dig and one block assist.

Against Zachary, Berwick won 2-0 (25-15, 25-23).

Gray led Berwick with six kills, seven assists, seven digs and one solo block. Other top Berwick contributors were Henry, nine assists, one ace and two digs; Broussard, one ace and 10 digs; Toups, five kills and one dig; and Abby Sanford, eight digs.

Berwick (12-9) will return to action Tuesday when it hosts Houma Christian.