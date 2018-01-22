CCHS defeats Centerville

The Central Catholic Eagles defeated Centerville 49-45 in nondistrict action Friday in Morgan City.

The victory snapped a six-game losing streak for Central Catholic, who last won Dec. 29 against South Lafourche at E.D. White’s tournament.

No individual statistics were available from Friday’s game.

Central Catholic (7-11) will continue nondistrict play Tuesday when it hosts South Terrebonne.

Patterson tops Franklin

The Patterson Lumberjacks defeated Franklin High 68-52 in nondistrict action on the road Friday.

Patterson took a 17-9 lead after a quarter, while Franklin outscored the visitors 16-12 in the second period to cut its deficit to 29-25 at halftime. Patterson extended its lead to 49-42 after three quarters, and each team scored 19 points in the final period.

Tyrone Tillman led three Patterson players in double figures with 15 points. Other Patterson scorers were Drew Lucas, 14; Kai Schexnayder, 13; Reginald Talver, nine; Dajon Richard, five; Tron’Yonte Clark, four; and Kamiah Jones, Irvin Celestine and Elijah Williams, two points apiece.

Patterson (16-3) will resume District 8-3A action Tuesday when it hosts Abbeville.

Berwick falls

to North Vermilion

The Berwick Panthers fell to North Vermilion 54-49 in District 8-3A action on the road Friday.

Berwick trailed 12-9 after a quarter, 28-25 at halftime and 43-39 after three quarters.

Travis Whitehead led Berwick with 12 points, while Josh Carver also reached double figures with 11. Other Berwick scorers were Donald Tillman, nine; Tavaris Howard, eight; Patrick Robertson, six; and Dayton Clark, three.

Berwick (8-11 overall, 2-2 in district) will return to action Tuesday when it travels to face David Thibodaux in district play. Varsity boys’ action is set to begin at approximately 7:15 p.m.

North Vermilion routs Berwick (girls)

North Vermilion routed Berwick 61-18 in District 8-3A action in Vermilion Parish Friday.

North Vermilion led 33-6 after a quarter, 44-8 at halftime and 48-14 after three quarters.

Madison Carline led Berwick with 10 points. Other Berwick scorers were Tia Whitehead, four; and Maci Broussard and Arianna Jones, two each.

Berwick (4-14, 2-4) will return to action Tuesday when it travels to meet David Thibodaux in league play. Varsity is set for a 6 p.m. start.

Vandebilt Catholic

defeats MCHS

Vandebilt Catholic defeated Morgan City High School 53-48 in District 7-4A action Friday in Morgan City.

No individual Morgan City stats were available.

Morgan City (12-10, 0-1) will continue league play when it travels to meet Assumption Tuesday in a 6 p.m. contest.