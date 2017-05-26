Berwick's Wiley, Menard lead area all-district picks

Berwick High School, one of three baseball teams that shared the District 8-3A title this season, took a share in two league’s individual honors this postseason.

Senior Cameron Wiley was named Co-Most Valuable Player along with North Vermilion senior Connor Dupuy, while Berwick’s John Menard was named Coach of the Year along with North Vermilion’s Jeremy Trahan and E.D. White’s Shane Trosclair. Berwick, North Vermilion and E.D. White each took a share of the league crown.

Berwick had five first-team selections, while Patterson High had one selection on the top team.

In addition to Wiley, a first-team pitcher; teammate Austin Price was selected as a first-team pitcher. Other Berwick first-team selections included second baseman Cody Roberie, outfielder Andrew Askew and utility selection Bradley Gray.

Patterson’s first-team selection was pitcher Joel Singleton.

Patterson had three second-team selections, while Berwick had one.

Pitcher Noah Bryant, third baseman Jamey Fabre and utility player Chad LaGrange represented Patterson’s second-team picks, while Berwick’s Kyle Pitre also was a utility selection.

Berwick and Patterson each had three honorable mention picks.

Berwick was represented by Mitchell Sanford, Lucas Hatch and Grant Oubre.

Patterson’s honorable mention selections were Matt Dardeau, Christian Soria and Hayden Pinho.

Below are the All-District 8-3A teams:

C0-MVPs: Connor Dupuy, North Vermilion, and Cameron Wiley, Berwick

Tri-Coaches of the Year: John Menard, Berwick, Jeremy Trahan, North Vermilion and Shane Trosclair, E.D. White Catholic

First Team Pitchers: Cameron Wiley, Berwick; Austin Price, Berwick; Joel Singleton, Patterson; and Devin DeSandro, E.D. White Catholic

Catcher: Joseph McGoey, E.D. White Catholic

First Base: Gabe Gravois, E.D. White Catholic

Second Base: Cody Roberie, Berwick

Shortstop: Connor Dupuy, North Vermilion

Third Base: Darian Duhon, North Vermilion

Outfield: Wes Toups, E.D. White Catholic; Chandler Leblanc, Erath; and Andrew Askew, Berwick

Utility: Bren Faulk, Erath; Stephen Soignet, E.D. White Catholic; Charlie Gallister, North Vermilion; Bradley Gray, Berwick; and Mason Granger, Erath

Second-Team

Pitcher: Noah Bryant, Patterson; Shea Duplechain, Erath; Hayden Durke, North Vermilion; and Austin Albares, E.D. White Catholic

Catcher: Gage Marceaux, Kaplan

First Base: Dylan Gaspard, North Vermilion

Second Base: Brett Saltzman, North Vermilion

Shortstop Jordan Szush, E.D. White Catholic

Third Base: Jamey Fabre, Patterson

Outfield: Rhett Ougel, E.D. White Catholic; Garrett Becker, North Vermilion; and Noah Gaspard, Kaplan

Utility: Chad LaGrange, Patterson; Brandon Legendre, E.D. White Catholic; Collin DeSandro, E.D. White Catholic; Kyle Pitre, Berwick; and Andre Touchet, Erath

Honorable Mention

Berwick: Mitchell Sanford, Lucas Hatch, Grant Oubre

E.D. White Catholic: Phil Amedee, Justin Loup, Jon Omer, Jack Meyer, Eli Sternfels, Hunter Tabor, Rafe Blades

Franklin: Brent Ina, Jamal Connor, Ruston Bertrand, Lamar Joseph, Hunter Seneca, Jardyn McCoy, Hayden Seneca

Kaplan: Drew Winch, Evan Hebert, Kolby Bertrand

North Vermilion: Tristan Frederick, Tristan Romero, Brandt Guidry, Bryce Landry, Blake Hebert

Patterson: Matt Dardeau, Christian Soria, Hayden Pinho