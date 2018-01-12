Berwick's Carver named to ALL-USA Louisiana Football Team

Two of Berwick’s football standouts continued to their gridiron success follow the conclusion of the season.

Senior wide receiver Josh Carver earned 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Louisiana Football Team top honors at wide receiver, while fellow senior wide receiver and LSU signee Kenan Jones made his mark in the Offense-Defense Bowl at the end of December.

Carver made the elite squad of players from all classes after hauling in 74 passes for 1,480 yards with 20 touchdowns to lead the Panthers’ wide receivers this season. He averaged 20 yards per catch.

He also was named first-team All-District 8-3A and was a Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 3A Honorable Mention All-State choice this postseason.

Carver was the lone representative from District 8-3A to make the ALL-USA Louis-iana squad.

Anthony “Pooka” Williams of Hahnville was named Offensive Player of the Year, while Scotlandville’s Kelvin Joseph earned Defensive Player of the Year honors. Richwood’s Robert Arvie earned Coach of the Year honors.

Meanwhile, Jones scored a touchdown in the Offensive-Defense Bowl, which was played Dec. 29 at Victory Stadium in Joe Brown Park in New Orleans.

Jones was a member of Team National, which defeated Team American 15-9.

The game featured seniors from across the country.

Among the bowl’s alumni are Heisman Trophy winners Lamar Jackson and Cam Newton as well as Eli Manning.

Following his senior season, Jones earned first-team All-District 8-3A honors and first-team Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State recognition.

He was second on the Panthers' squad in receiving this season with 43 receptions for 863 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged 20.1 yards per catch.

