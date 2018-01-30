Berwick's Carver, CCHS' Singleton, LeBlanc earn Louisiana Football Coaches Association All-State honors

Three Tri-City area high school football players — one from Berwick and two from Central Catholic — were named to the Louisiana Football Coaches Association All-State Football second teams in their respective classes.

Berwick High School senior wide receiver Josh Carver was a second-team selection in Class 3A, while Central Catholic senior running back Chris Singleton and senior linebacker Cooper LeBlanc were second-team picks in Class 1A.

Carver finished his senior season with 74 receptions for 1,480 yards and 20 touchdowns. He averaged 20 yards per catch.

He has been named first-team All-District, an honorable mention Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State selection and a first-team 2017 ALL-USA Louisiana Football pick.

Singleton finished his senior season with 1,500 yards rushing, while LeBlanc recorded 97 tackles, including 11 for loss. He forced five fumbles and recovered two. Both earned first-team All-District 7-1A honors and Class 1A Honorable Mention All-State status from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

Other District 7-1A selections on the Louisiana Football Coaches Association All-State Class 1A team were senior wide receiver Kris Constantine and senior defensive back Nick Langlinais, both of Vermilion Catholic, and junior kicker Colin LaHaye of Lafayette Christian, who all were first-team selections. Second-team selections were wide receiver Sage Ryan, offensive lineman Beau Badon, quarterback Zachary Clement and linebacker Martin Lee, all of Lafayette Christian; and Vermilion Catholic defensive back Ethan Lege. Honorable mention selections were Vermilion Catholic’s Quinton Marshall and Gueydan’s Spencer Broussard.

Class 1A Co-Offensive MVPs were Logansport senior wide receiver John Stephens and St. Mary senior athlete Aaron Howell. Southern Lab senior linebacker Damone Clark was named Defensive MVP, while the Staff of the Year went to Ascension Catholic

In Class 3A, West Feliciana High School senior return specialist Davon Harris was the Offensive Most Valuable Player, while De La Salle senior defensive lineman Jamiran James is the Defensive MVP. West Feliciana High School was named the Staff of the Year.

Other District 8-3A representatives making the squad were running back Macaylon Thibeaux, defensive lineman Quintlan Cobb and linebacker Rhett Menard, all first-team selections from Kaplan; and Drake Griffin of North Vermilion, an honorable mention pick.