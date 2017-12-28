Berwick tops Barbe 53-44

Berwick High School opened play at North Vermilion’s tournament with a 53-44 win against Barbe Wednesday.

Berwick outscored Barbe in the first three quarters, taking a 12-11 lead after a period of play, a 25-19 halftime advantage and a 42-27 lead after three quarters.

Berwick had five three pointers

Josh Carver led three Panthers in double figures with 15 points, while Dayton Clark and Travis Whitehead each contributed 10. Other Berwick scorers were Patrick Robertson, nine; Reggie James, six; Donald Tillman, two; and Tavaris Howard, one.

Berwick (6-6) will return to action in the tournament Thursday when it meets Rayne at 3:30 p.m.

MCHS beats St. Louis

Morgan City outscored St. Louis in the second half for a 79-73 win in opening-day action at North Vermilion’s tournament Wednesday.

While Morgan City trailed 41-30 at the half, the Tigers outscored the Saints 39-32 in the second half for the come-from-behind win.

Morgan City trailed just 57-56 after three quarters before outscoring St. Louis 23-16 in the final period.

St. Louis took a 21-16 lead after a period of play and extended its lead to 41-30 at halftime.

Morgan City connected on 10 three-pointers in the win, while St. Louis made six.

Jared Singleton led three Morgan City scorers in double figures with 24 points. Other Morgan City scorers were Tywaun Walker, 18; Kerwin Francois, 14; Taaj Daniels, eight; Ke’Sean Francois, seven; Morrquise Charles, four; and Tyson Boatman, two.

Morgan City (11-3) will return to action at the tournament Thursday when it meets Comeaux in an 8 p.m. contest. Comeaux is coached by Jeremy Whittington, a former long-time Morgan City boys basketball coach.

Patterson defeats Clark

The Patterson Lumberjacks opened play at St. Martinville’s tournament Wednesday with a 57-40 win against J.S. Clark.

Kai Schexnayder led Patterson with 15 points, while RJ Talver scored 14 and Elijah Williams added eight.

Patterson (9-2) will return to action at the tournament Thursday when it meets Cecilia at 6:30 p.m.