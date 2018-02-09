Berwick snaps losing skid with rout of Erath

Berwick High School snapped a four-game losing streak with a 61-31 victory against Erath in District 8-3A action on the road Friday.

Berwick led 16-5 after a period of play, 40-10 at halftime and 54-15 after three quarters.

Tavaris Howard led Berwick with 10 points. Other Berwick scorers were Josh Carver, Reggie James and Travis Whitehead, eight each; Donald Tillman, seven; Dayton Clark, Patrick Robertson, Don’Quan Tillman and John Coler five apiece; and Hilton Span, three.

Berwick (9-14 overall, 3-5 in district) will return to action Tuesday when it hosts Kaplan. Varsity boys’ action is set to begin at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Patterson defeats Kaplan

The Patterson Lumberjacks bounced back from their first District 8-3A loss of the season Tuesday with a resounding 78-54 win at Kaplan in league play Friday.

Patterson outscored the home team in every quarter, taking a 17-7 lead after a period of play, a 40-21 lead at halftime and a 56-35 lead after three quarters.

Elijah Williams led three Lumberjacks in scoring with 18 points. Other Patterson scorers were Kai Schexnayder and Tyrone Tillman, 12 points apiece; Drew Lucas, nine; Dajon Richard, seven; Irvin Celestine and Reginald Talver, five points apiece; and James Butler, Ravonte Hayes and Tron Clark, two points each.

Patterson (20-4, 8-1) will return to action Tuesday when it hosts Erath in league play. Boys’ varsity play is set to begin at approximately 6:45 p.m.

CCHS tops

Highland Baptist

The Central Catholic Eagles routed Highland Baptist 65-16 in District 7-1A action in New Iberia Friday.

Central Catholic led 21-4 after a period of play, 44-10 at halftime and 56-14 after three quarters.

Elijah Swan led Central Catholic with 18 points, while Brooks Thomas also reached double figures with 15. Other Central Catholic scorers were D.J. Lewis, eight; Seth Williams, six; Ethan Boagni, DaMondrick Blackburn and Michael-Anthony Hill, four each; and Taylor Blanchard and Davidyione Bias, three apiece.

Central Catholic (12-12, 2-1) will step out of league play Tuesday when it travels to face Metairie Park-Country Day, the defending Division III champions and one of this year’s top Division III squads.