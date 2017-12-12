Berwick Lady Panthers top Westgate

Berwick High School’s Lady Panthers won their first game of the season with a 40-27 victory against Westgate.

Madison Carline led Berwick with 19 points, while Maci Broussard added seven.

Berwick (1-6) will return to action Wednesday when it begins play in Hanson’s tournament with a rematch against Westgate set for 4:30 p.m.

Berwick High defeats Lutcher (boys)

Berwick High School defeated Lutcher High School 49-43 on the road Monday.

The Panthers outscored Lutcher in three of four quarter, taking a 12-8 lead after a period of play, a 24-14 halftime advantage and a 41-25 lead after three quarters. Lutcher outscored Berwick 18-8 in the fourth period.

Travis Whitehead led Berwick with 13 points, while Josh Carver also reached double figures with 11. Other Berwick scorers were Reggie James, eight; Tavaris Howard, six; Patrick Robertson and Donald Tillman, four each; Don’Quan Tillman, two; and Dayton Clark, one.

Berwick (3-4) will return to action Tuesday when it hosts Morgan City.

LCA routs CCHS

Lafayette Christian Academy routed Central Catholic in girls basketball action in Lafayette 60-21 Monday.

Taylor Picou and Aaliyah Poole led Central Catholic with six points apiece.

Central Catholic (4-4) will return to action Tuesday when it travels to face Vermilion Catholic in a 6 p.m. contest.