Berwick High sweeps St. Mary Parish Championship Relays

Berwick High School swept the St. Mary Parish Championship Relays at Geislar Stadium in Berwick Friday.

The Panthers scored scored 236 points, while Patterson finished second with 121 points. Other competitors included Central Catholic, third, 89 points; Morgan City, fourth, 29; West St. Mary, fifth, 27; Hanson, sixth, 13; and Centerville, seventh, five.

Patterson’s Kelon Williams was Field Most Valuable Performer, Central Catholic’s Tyler O’Con was Track MVP and Berwick’s Orry Arcemont was Outstanding Performer.

Williams finished second in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 8 inches and third in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 4 inches.

O’Con finished first in the 110-meter hurdles in 17.36 and first in the 300-meter hurdles in 46.98.

Arcemont finished second in the shot put with a throw of 39 feet, 7.75 inches, first in the discus with a toss of 128 feet, 9 inches and first in the javelin with a toss of 158 feet, 9 inches.

The Berwick Lady Panthers scored 156 points. Other competitors included West St. Mary, second, 133 points; Morgan City, third, 104; Central Catholic, fourth, 44; Hanson Memorial, fifth, 36; and Patterson, sixth, 29.

Central Catholic’s Sydney Williams was named Field MVP, while West St. Mary’s Brandy Washington was Track MVP. Jadyn Walker was the Girls’ Outstanding Performer.

Williams finished third in the long jump with a leap of 13 feet, 5.5 inches; second in the triple jump with a 29 feet, 9.25 effort; and won the shot put with a toss of 35 feet, 8 inches.

Washington finished first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.87 and first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 54.92.

Walker finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.6 and won the triple jump with a leap of 30 feet, 5.25 inches.

Below are the results for East St. Mary Parish high school competitors:

Girls Varsity

First place, Berwick High School, 156 points; third place, Morgan City High School, 104; fourth place, Central Catholic High School, 44; and sixth place, Patterson High School, 29.

100 meter dash: 1, Alisha Singleton, MCH, 13.37; 2, Alisia Dubose, CC, 13.88.

200 meter dash: 1, Sh’Diamond Holly, MCH, 27.45; 2, Jadyn Walker, MCH, 27.60; 5, Sheldriana Clark, BHS, 31.24; 6, Tazjanah White, PHS, 31.93.

400 meter dash: 1, Madi Billiot, BHS, 1:07.39; 3, Markeynah Young, MCH, 1:15.36; 5, Bailee Verdin, PHS, 1:21.87.

800 meter run: 1, Adella Guidroz, BHS, 3:03.00; 4, Gabby Pinho, PHS, 3:21.00; 5, Twanna Lebeau, MCH, 3:34.00.

1600 meter run: 2, Twanna Lebeau, MCH, 7:49.00; 3, Marcia Cabale, MCH, 7:53.00.

3200 meter run: 1, Lauren Cantrelle, BHS, 14:47.00; 3, Christina Aman, BHS, 18:42.00.

100 meter hurdles: 3, Madi Billiot, BHS, 20.51; 4, Savannah Willmore, BHS, 23.87.

300 meter hurdles: 3, Savannah Willmore, BHS, 1:05.52; 4, Emily Scully, BHS, 1:06.95.

4 x 100 meter relay: 1, MCH, A Relay, 51.98, Sh’Diamond Holly, Al’Keiria Lewis, Alisha Singleton, Jadyn Walker; 4, BHS, A Relay, 59.11, Kaitlyn Baudoin, Sheldriana Clark, Briana Davis, Emily Scully; 5, PHS, A Relay, 1:00.23, Tazjanah White, Latravia Perro, Iesha Jones, Bailee Verdin.

4 x 200 meter relay: 1, MCH, A Relay, 1:52.70, Alisha Singleton, Markeynah Young, Sh’Diamond Holly, Jadyn Walker; 3, BHS, A Relay, 2:00.48, Kaitlyn Baudoin, Briana Davis, Sheldriana Clark, Madi Billiot.

4 x 400 meter relay: 1, BHS, A Relay, 4:53.00, Madi Billiot, Adella Guidroz, Gracie Bazarre, Kaitlyn Baudoin; 3, PHS, A Relay, 6:20.00, Harley Authement, Bailee Verdin, Gabby Pinho, Jordin Anders.

High jump: 1, Brianna Grow, BHS, 3-10.00; 2, Twanna Lebeau, MCH, 3-10.00; 3, Kennedi Look, BHS, 3-08.00; 4, Chassity Grimball, MCH, 3-04.00.

Pole vault: 1, Mykala Hardaway, BHS, 5-06.00; 2, Kennedi Look, BHS, 4-06.00.

Long jump: 1, Sheldriana Clark, BHS, 13-07.50; 2, Markeynah Young, MCH, 13-07.00; 3, Sydney Williams, CC, 13-05.50; 4, Alyssa Landry, CC, 13-00.50; 6, Briana Davis, BHS, 11-07.75.

Triple jump: 1, Jadyn Walker, MCH, 30-05.25; 2, Sydney Williams, CC, 29-09.25; 3, Alyssa Landry, CC, 28-06.00; 4, Tazjanah White, PHS, 26-05.75.

Shot put: 1, Sydney Williams, CC, 35-08.00; 3, Alero Hartman, PHS, 29-08.50; 4, Jacelyn Bouilion, MCH, 28-02.00; 5, Tia Whitehead, BHS, 26-09.75; 6, Nicole Johnson, BHS, 25-09.75.

Discus throw: 1, Macy Wiggins, BHS, 86-01; 3, Nicole Johnson, BHS, 77-04; 4, Alero Hartman, PHS, 73-03; 5, Alisia Dubose, CC, 70-02.

Javelin throw: 2, Nicole Johnson, BHS, 91-04; 3, Katherine Wilkinson, BHS, 85-01.

Boys Varsity

First, BHS, 236 points; second, PHS, 121; 3, CC, 89; 4, MCH, 29.

100 meter dash: 1, Samarick Paul, CC, 11.46; 2, Telvae Phillips, PHS, 11.66; 3, Desdreian Gant, CC, 11.70; 4, Barrett Hover, BHS, 11.84.

200 meter dash: 1, Larenz Clark, BHS, 22.59; 2, Donte Short, BHS, 24.38; 4, Kamron Nicholas, PHS, 25.10; 5, Ke’Sean Francois, MCH, 25.12; 6, Allen Langston, PHS, 25.56.

400 meter dash: 1, Alvin Jones, BHS, 53.45; 2, Barrett Hover, BHS, 55.54; 3, Deandre Jackson, PHS, 56.52; 5, Gabriel Garcia, MCH, 57.35; 6, Caleb Menina, CC, 1:01.01.

800 meter run: 1, Hector Plata, BHS, 2:08.00; 2, Cade Minton, CC, 2:13.00; 3, Daniel Seymour, BHS, 2:16.00; 4, Jonathan Acosta, PHS, 2:17.00; 5, Jose Aguilera, MCH, 2:19.00; 6, Reginald Rideau, PHS, 2:29.00.

1600 meter run: 1, Ian Valdez, BHS, 5:00.00; 2, Kyle Valdez, BHS, 5:02.00; 3, Jose Aguilera, MCH, 5:17.00; 6, Chris Acosta, PHS, 6:06.00.

3200 meter run: 1, Ian Valdez, BHS, 11:24.00; 2, Kyle Valdez, BHS, 11:28.00; 3, Caleb Lipari, PHS, 12:19.00; 4, Luke Cunningham, CC, 14:30.00; 5, Kaden Ashley, PHS, 14:33.00.

110 meter hurdles: 1, Tyler O’Con, CC, 17.36; 2, Albert Bacon, BHS, 19.28; 3, Kelon Williams, PHS, 19.50; 4, Caleb Perry, BHS, 21.03; 5, Isaac Hayes, PHS, 28.40.

300 meter hurdles: 1, Tyler O’Con, CC, 46.98; 2, Keyon Singleton, BHS, 47.03; 3, Samuel Walker, PHS, 51.00; 4, Caleb Perry, BHS, 52.50; 5, Isaac Hayes, PHS, 54.53.

4 x 100 meter relay: 1, BHS, A Relay, 45.23, Keyon Singleton, Josh Jones, Donte Short, Barrett Hover.

4 x 200 meter relay: 1, BHS, A Relay, 1:31.07, Alvin Jones, Orry Arcemont, Larenz Clark, Josh Jones; 2, PHS, A Relay, 1:32.50, Telvae Phillips, Danon Hue, Dontre Nichols, James Butler; 3, MCHS, A Relay, 1:34.64, Deondre Grogan, Devonta Grogan, Zion Landry, Kerwin Francois.

4 x 400 meter relay: 1, BHS, A Relay, 3:36.24, Alvin Jones, Larenz Clark, Barrett Hover, Josh Jones; 2, MCHS, A Relay, 3:40.42, Jared Hawkins, Deondre Grogan, Devonta Grogan, Zion Landry; 3, PHS, A Relay, 3:48.17, Danon Hue, Deandre Jackson, Allen Langston, Telvae Phillips; 4, CC, A Relay, 3:57.89, Braxton Alcina, Desdreian Gant, Caleb Menina, Cade Minton.

High jump: 1, Josh Carver, BHS, 6-06.00; 2, Kelon Williams, PHS, 5-08.00; 3, Travis Whitehead, BHS, 5-04.00; 4, Hayden Pinho, PHS, 5-02.00.

Pole vault: 1, Micah Lodrigue, BHS, 9-06.00; 2, Blake Pennison, BHS, 9-00.00.

Long jump: 1, Samarick Paul, CC, 21-10.00; 2, Danon Hue, PHS, 18-11.50; 3, Kelon Williams, PHS, 18-04.00; 4, Keithan Clark, BHS, 17-08.00; 5, Tre’Von Francois, MCH, 15-02.50.

Triple jump: 1, Hayden Pinho, PHS, 40-09.00; 2, Jalen Johnson, CC, 40-09.00; 3, Danon Hue, PHS, 39-10.00; 4, Keithan Clark, BHS, 37-07.00; 5, Elijah Swan, CC, 37-01.00.

Shot put: 1, Matthew Legendre, BHS, 43-11.25; 2, Orry Arcemont, BHS, 39-07.75; 3, Deondre Diggs, PHS, 37-02.00; 5, Grant Cheramie, CC, 30-06.00; 6, Jake Arceneaux, MCH, 29-07.75.

Discus throw: 1, Orry Arcemont, BHS, 128-09; 2, Zachary Burke, PHS, 127-10; 3, Trenton Hebert, BHS, 120-10.; 6, David Nugent, CCHS, 95-11.

Javelin throw: 1, Orry Arcemont, BHS, 158-09; 2, Dominick Skipper, CC, 146-05; 3, Tyler O’Con, CC, 140-02; 4, Blake Turner, BHS, 128-06; 5, Zachary Burke, PHS, 126-07.