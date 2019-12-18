Berwick has 3 on All-District 9-3A first team

A trio of Berwick High School football players earned first team All-District 9-3A honors to lead the area’s selections.

Offensive lineman Noah Alhayek, running back Keyon Singleton and linebacker Hayden Seneca each were named to the district’s top squad.

The Panthers had two second-team selections, wide receiver Seth Canty and defensive lineman Dale Turner.

Patterson had one second team selection, running back Allen Langston.

Berwick had five honorable mention picks: defensive lineman Landon Harris, linebacker Zane Soileau, defensive back Brett Bearb, quarterback Reed Gonzales and offensive lineman George Boston.

Patterson had two honorable mention selections, offensive lineman Javin Turner and linebacker Treylon Bennett.

District champion St. James, who also won the Class 3A title this weekend, swept the individual honors as quarterback Shamar Smith was named Offensive MVP, defensive lineman Savion Jones is the Defensive MVP and Robert Valdez is the Coach of the Year.

Below is the complete all-district team:

1st Team Offense

—Offensive Linemen: Drake LaFleur, Lutcher; Jaquon Jones, St. James; Gavin Clements, E.D. White; Noah Alhayek, Berwick; and Joshua Brisco, Donaldsonville.

—Wide Receiver-Tight Ends: Rasohn Williams, Lutcher; Jamarcus Miller, Donaldsonville; D’Wanye Winfield, Lutcher; and Shazz Preston, St. James.

—Running Backs: Keyon Singleton, Berwick; Ra’Suan Storks, Lutcher; and Sean Lebeouf, St. James.

—Quarterback: Shamar Smith, St. James.

—Placekicker: Alec Mahler, St. James.

—Athlete: Mekhi Patterson, Lutcher.

—Offensive MVP: Shamar Smith, St. James.

1st Team Defense

—Defensive Linemen: Chase Geason, St. James; Savion Jones, St. James; DeAndre Keller, St. James; and Carter Poche, Lutcher.

—Linebackers: William Toups, E.D. White; Hayden Seneca, Berwick; Kaleb Brown, St. James; and Lamon Lewis, St. James.

—Defensive Backs: Quinn Strander, E.D. White; J’Kory Ester, St. James; Brad Batiste, St. James; and Tyler Steib, St. James.

—Punter: Alec Mahler, St. James.

—Return Specialist: Cyle Brooks, Donaldsonville.

—Defensive Flex: Tre Stewart, Lutcher.

—Defensive MVP: Savion Jones, St. James.

—Coach of the Year: Robert Valdez, St. James.

2nd Team Offense

—Offensive Linemen: Bo Bordelon, E.D. White; Christian Howard, Donaldsonville; Donald Nelson, St. James; Jace Phillip, St. James; and DQ Alexander, Lutcher.

—Wide Receiver-Tight End: Shen Joseph, St. James; Tyshon Williams, St. James; Logan Gravois, St. James; Connor Richard, E.D. White; and Seth Canty, Berwick.

—Running Backs: Allen Langston, Patterson; Jaquavius Tenner, Donaldsonville; Branton Vicknair, E.D. White; and Raeland Johnson, Donaldsonville.

—Quarterback: Treveyon Brown, Donaldsonville.

—Placekicker: Logan Bourgeois, Lutcher.

2nd Team Defense

—Defensive Linemen: Caleb Hagen, E.D. White; Brennan Borne, E.D. White; Willie Picou, Donaldsonville; Brandon Williams, Donaldsonville; and Dale Turner, Berwick.

—Linebackers: Trevon Dunn, Donaldsonville; Greg Rounds, St. James; Daimar Robinson, Donaldsonville; and Holden Tabor, E.D. White.

—Defensive Backs: Datuan Harris, Donaldsonville; Cyle Brooks, Donaldsonville; Joel Cooper, St. James; and Tre Stewart, Lutcher.

—Return Specialist, Kaden Williams, St. James.

—Defensive Flex: Marty Riley, Lutcher.

Honorable Mention

—Lutcher, Ty Cooper, defensive lineman; Rhett Whitney, defensive back; Rashaud Fluence, defensive back; Donald Fleming, offensive lineman; Chris Burkhalter, linebacker; Colten Poche, offensive lineman; and Zack Duhe, linebacker.

—St. James: Jamaul Hooker, offensive lineman; Jamaul Hooker, offensive lineman; Keyshawn Coleman, defensive back; Jace Phillip, defensive lineman; Daniel Jupiter, running back; and DeAndre Keller, offensive lineman.

—E.D. White: Trey Sternfels, defensive lineman.

—Berwick: Landon Harris, defensive lineman; Reed Gonzales, quarterback; Zane Soileau, linebacker; George Boston, offensive lineman; and Brett Bearb, defensive back.

—Donaldsonville: Joel Walker, offensive lineman.

—Patterson: Javin Turner, offensive lineman, and Treylon Bennett, linebacker.