Many Louisiana colleges get signees

Louisiana colleges had a long list of signees on National Signing Day.

LSUsports.net did not have a list available at presstime.

Here are some that reported signees.

Southeastern Louisiana head coach Frank Scelfo announced the addition of 16 student-athletes who will continue their academic and athletic endeavors as members of the Lion football program.

2020 Southeastern Louisiana

—Javin Turner: OL, Patterson, Patterson High.

—Zy Alexander: CB, Loreauville, Loreauville High.

—John Allen: OL, Jackson, Mississippi, Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

—Tijuane Bolton: DE, New Augusta, Mississippi, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

—Blayne Delahoussaye: CB, New Iberia, Westgate High.

—Noah Devlin: OL, New Orleans, De La Salle High.

—Ivan Drobocky: TE, Bowling Green, Kentucky, IMG Academy.

—Jack Henderson: S, Mandeville, Mandeville High.

—Kamron Johnson: DL, Saraland, Alabama, Saraland High.

—Cam Jones: WR, Gonzales, East Ascension High.

—Jack Landry: PK, New Orleans, Brother Martin High.

—Jhy Orgeron: OL, Galliano, South Lafourche High.

—Rodney Sopsher: DL, Amite, Southwest Mississippi Community College.

—TaQuan Thomas: New Orleans, Kennedy High.

—Jacoby Wells: Harvey, Helen Cox High.

—Edward Wilson: CB, Port Allen, Port Allen High.

McNeese football head coach Sterlin Gilbert announced the signing of seven student-athletes during the early signing period.

The list includes two offensive linemen, two defensive ends, a tight end, wide receiver and defensive back.

2020 McNeese Football

—Caron Coleman: OL, St. Louis, Missouri, Pattonville High School.

—Luke Howard: TE, Lafayette, St. Thomas More High.

—Mason Kinsey: DE, Mansfield, Texas, Mansfield Legacy High, Navarro College.

—Grayson Mays: DE, Bellville, Texas, Bellville High.

—Tyler Patrick: OL, Wamego, Kansas, Wamego High, Butler College.

—Brendan Sirls: WR, Arlington, Texas, Mansfield Summit High.

—Ridge Texada: DB, Frisco, Texas, Centennial High.

The Louisiana Tech football program inked a total of 19 signees according to head coach Skip Holtz.

Overall, the Bulldogs signed 10 players on the defensive side of the ball and nine on offense in a balanced 19-person class.

2020 Louisiana Tech Football

—Ben Bell: DL, Cedar Park, Texas, Cedar Park High.

—Dontrell Cobbs: DL, West Monroe, West Monroe High.

—Cedric Woods: CB, Monroe, Carroll High.

—C.J. McWilliams: WR, Haughton, Haughton High.

—Tyler Grubbs: LB, New Orleans, Holy Cross High.

—Jerren Gilbert: OL, Lake Charles, Sam Houston High.

—Dakota White: OL, Katy, Texas, Katy High.

—J.D. Head: QB, Pearland, Texas, Pearland High.

—Tre Harris: WR, Lafayette, Comeaux High.

—Joseph Mason: LB, Shreveport, Green Oaks High.

—Bert Hale: OL, Epps, Oak Grove High.

—Joren Dickey: LB, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Trinity Valley Community College.

—Damon McFarland: DB, New Orleans, St. Augustine High.

—Michael Gause: OL, Byhalia, Mississippi, Hinds Community College.

—Harlan Dixon: RB, Slidell, Slidell High.

—Keveion’ta Spears: DL, Baton Rouge, McKinley High.

—Xavier Guy: OL, West Monroe, Tyler Junior College.

—Jemaurian Jones: CB, Bogue Chito, Mississippi, Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

—Kershawn Fisher: LB, Slidell, Northshore High.

The Tulane University football team welcomed 18 student-athletes.

2020 Tulane University Football

—Angelo Anderson: DL, New Orleans, John Curtis Christian.

—Brandon Brown: DT, Katy, Texas, Morton Ranch High.

—Reggie Brown: TE, Houston, Legacy School of Sports Science.

—Cornelius Dyson: DB, Kentwood, Kentwood High.

—Rashad Green: OL, Baton Rouge, University Lab.

—Kevaris Hall: DB, Red Oak, Texas, Red Oak High.

—Matthew Hightower: LB, Palos Heights, Illinois, Shepard High.

—Justin Ibieta: QB, Metairie, Metairie Park Country Day High.

—Shi’Keem Laister: DB, Clanton, Alabama, Chilton County High.

—Matt Lombardi: OL, Philadelphia, Saint Joseph’s Prep.

—Jesus Machado, LB, Miami, Champagnat Catholic High.

—Reggie Neely: DB, Shelby County, Tennessee, Briarcrest Christian High.

—Michael Pratt: QB, Boca Raton, Florida, Deerfield Beach High.

—Josh Remetich: OL, New Orleans, Holy Cross High.

—Joseph Solomon: OL, Indianapolis, Bishop Chatard.

—Noah Taliancich: DL, Destrehan, Destrehan High.

—Duece Watts: WR, Richton, Mississippi, Jones County Junior College.

—Phat Watts: WR, Richton, Mississippi, Jones County Junior College.