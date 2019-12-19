Many Louisiana colleges get signees
Louisiana colleges had a long list of signees on National Signing Day.
LSUsports.net did not have a list available at presstime.
Here are some that reported signees.
Southeastern Louisiana head coach Frank Scelfo announced the addition of 16 student-athletes who will continue their academic and athletic endeavors as members of the Lion football program.
2020 Southeastern Louisiana
—Javin Turner: OL, Patterson, Patterson High.
—Zy Alexander: CB, Loreauville, Loreauville High.
—John Allen: OL, Jackson, Mississippi, Copiah-Lincoln Community College.
—Tijuane Bolton: DE, New Augusta, Mississippi, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
—Blayne Delahoussaye: CB, New Iberia, Westgate High.
—Noah Devlin: OL, New Orleans, De La Salle High.
—Ivan Drobocky: TE, Bowling Green, Kentucky, IMG Academy.
—Jack Henderson: S, Mandeville, Mandeville High.
—Kamron Johnson: DL, Saraland, Alabama, Saraland High.
—Cam Jones: WR, Gonzales, East Ascension High.
—Jack Landry: PK, New Orleans, Brother Martin High.
—Jhy Orgeron: OL, Galliano, South Lafourche High.
—Rodney Sopsher: DL, Amite, Southwest Mississippi Community College.
—TaQuan Thomas: New Orleans, Kennedy High.
—Jacoby Wells: Harvey, Helen Cox High.
—Edward Wilson: CB, Port Allen, Port Allen High.
McNeese football head coach Sterlin Gilbert announced the signing of seven student-athletes during the early signing period.
The list includes two offensive linemen, two defensive ends, a tight end, wide receiver and defensive back.
2020 McNeese Football
—Caron Coleman: OL, St. Louis, Missouri, Pattonville High School.
—Luke Howard: TE, Lafayette, St. Thomas More High.
—Mason Kinsey: DE, Mansfield, Texas, Mansfield Legacy High, Navarro College.
—Grayson Mays: DE, Bellville, Texas, Bellville High.
—Tyler Patrick: OL, Wamego, Kansas, Wamego High, Butler College.
—Brendan Sirls: WR, Arlington, Texas, Mansfield Summit High.
—Ridge Texada: DB, Frisco, Texas, Centennial High.
The Louisiana Tech football program inked a total of 19 signees according to head coach Skip Holtz.
Overall, the Bulldogs signed 10 players on the defensive side of the ball and nine on offense in a balanced 19-person class.
2020 Louisiana Tech Football
—Ben Bell: DL, Cedar Park, Texas, Cedar Park High.
—Dontrell Cobbs: DL, West Monroe, West Monroe High.
—Cedric Woods: CB, Monroe, Carroll High.
—C.J. McWilliams: WR, Haughton, Haughton High.
—Tyler Grubbs: LB, New Orleans, Holy Cross High.
—Jerren Gilbert: OL, Lake Charles, Sam Houston High.
—Dakota White: OL, Katy, Texas, Katy High.
—J.D. Head: QB, Pearland, Texas, Pearland High.
—Tre Harris: WR, Lafayette, Comeaux High.
—Joseph Mason: LB, Shreveport, Green Oaks High.
—Bert Hale: OL, Epps, Oak Grove High.
—Joren Dickey: LB, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Trinity Valley Community College.
—Damon McFarland: DB, New Orleans, St. Augustine High.
—Michael Gause: OL, Byhalia, Mississippi, Hinds Community College.
—Harlan Dixon: RB, Slidell, Slidell High.
—Keveion’ta Spears: DL, Baton Rouge, McKinley High.
—Xavier Guy: OL, West Monroe, Tyler Junior College.
—Jemaurian Jones: CB, Bogue Chito, Mississippi, Copiah-Lincoln Community College.
—Kershawn Fisher: LB, Slidell, Northshore High.
The Tulane University football team welcomed 18 student-athletes.
2020 Tulane University Football
—Angelo Anderson: DL, New Orleans, John Curtis Christian.
—Brandon Brown: DT, Katy, Texas, Morton Ranch High.
—Reggie Brown: TE, Houston, Legacy School of Sports Science.
—Cornelius Dyson: DB, Kentwood, Kentwood High.
—Rashad Green: OL, Baton Rouge, University Lab.
—Kevaris Hall: DB, Red Oak, Texas, Red Oak High.
—Matthew Hightower: LB, Palos Heights, Illinois, Shepard High.
—Justin Ibieta: QB, Metairie, Metairie Park Country Day High.
—Shi’Keem Laister: DB, Clanton, Alabama, Chilton County High.
—Matt Lombardi: OL, Philadelphia, Saint Joseph’s Prep.
—Jesus Machado, LB, Miami, Champagnat Catholic High.
—Reggie Neely: DB, Shelby County, Tennessee, Briarcrest Christian High.
—Michael Pratt: QB, Boca Raton, Florida, Deerfield Beach High.
—Josh Remetich: OL, New Orleans, Holy Cross High.
—Joseph Solomon: OL, Indianapolis, Bishop Chatard.
—Noah Taliancich: DL, Destrehan, Destrehan High.
—Duece Watts: WR, Richton, Mississippi, Jones County Junior College.
—Phat Watts: WR, Richton, Mississippi, Jones County Junior College.