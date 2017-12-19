Williams, White named LSU MVPs during ceremony

BATON ROUGE — Running back Darrel Williams and linebacker Devin White headlined the list of award winners for the 2017 LSU football team as they were named the recipients of the Charles McClendon Award as LSU’s most valuable players Monday night as the Tigers held their annual awards ceremony at the Union Theatre on the LSU campus.

Williams and White were both first-time recipients of the honor. White, a first team All-Southeastern Conference selection and a second team All-America, led the SEC in tackles with 127. He was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week a league record four times in 2017.

Williams finished second on the team with 776 rushing yards and nine TDs. He added 22 receptions for 327 yards. Against Ole Miss, Williams became the first player in LSU history to have 100-yards rushing and receiving in the same game.

The 2017 Percy E. Roberts Outstanding Offensive Player Award was shared by running back Derrius Guice and wide receiver DJ Chark. Guice led the Tigers in rushing with 1,153 yards and 11 TDs, while Chark paced the team in receptions (35) and receiving yards (811).

The 2017 Percy E. Roberts Outstanding Defensive Player Award was presented to White and cornerback Greedy Williams. White was the leader of an LSU defense that ranked among the SEC best in points allowed (18.8), total defense (311.7) and rushing defense (126.4).

Williams, a redshirt freshman, led the SEC in interceptions with five and earned first team all-conference honors as well as being a third team All-America selection. Williams added 34 tackles and 10 pass breakups.

Six players were honored as permanent team captains for the 2017 Tigers. Permanent offensive team captains are Chark and center Will Clapp. Permanent defensive team captains are White, along with defensive ends Christian LaCouture and Rashard Lawrence.

The Charles E. Coates Academic Award was given to tight end John David Moore and quarterback Danny Etling. Moore was recently named a first team academic All-America, while Etling was named the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year for football. Moore has a 4.0 grade point average in architecture, while Etling graduated with a 3.7 grade point average in mass communications last May.

The remaining LSU’s 2017 award winners:

Alvin Roy Award

Given to the player(s) who has shown the most dedication to the individual and team goals of the Tiger’s year-round strength and conditioning program.

John David Moore and Breiden Fehoko

Wild Tiger Special Team Award

Presented to the player who accumulates the most points over the season through his effectiveness on special teams plays.

Russell Gage and Chark

Jeff Boss Unsung Hero Award

Presented by the Bengal Belles goes to players who have made significant contributions to the success of the team and received the least recognition for it.

Ed Ingram, Greg Gilmore, John Battle, Garrett Brumfield and Saahdiq Charles

Butch Duhe Award

Recipient is one whose character and contributions to the LSU Football team most personify the idea of unselfishness, dependability and commitment to the team.

Foster Moreau, Corey Thompson, Toby Weathersby, Etling, Williams, Gage and KJ Malone

George M. Wallace Memorial Award

Presented to the defensive player who has distinguished himself by performance, leadership and commitment to team.

Lawrence and LaCouture