STATS FCS preseason All-America teams told

Area universities have place players on the 2018 STATS FCS Preseason All-America teams.

The team is comprised of:

2018 STATS FCS PRESEASON

ALL-AMERICA TEAM

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB — Devlin Hodges, senior, 6-1, 205, Samford

RB — Bruce Anderson, senior, 5-11, 216, North Dakota State

RB — Dom Bragalone, senior, 5-11, 230, Lehigh

FB — Cal Daniels, senior, 6-2, 255, Stony Brook

WR — Keelan Doss, senior, 6-3, 210, UC Davis

WR — Neil O’Connor, senior, 5-11, 190, New Hampshire

WR — Nathan Stewart, junior, 5-11, 175, Sam Houston State

TE — Charlie Taumoepeau, junior, 6-3, 240, Portland State

OL — Larry Allen III, senior, 6-4, 285, Harvard

OL — B.J. Autry, senior, 6-5, 340, Jacksonville State

OL — Ethan Greenidge, senior, 6-4, 335, Villanova

OL — Zach Larsen, junior, 6-1, 300, Southern Utah

OL — Iosua Opeta, senior, 6-4, 295, Weber State

DEFENSE

DL — Miles Brown, senior, 6-2, 320, Wofford

DL — Ahmad Gooden, senior, 6-1, 240, Samford

DL — Khalen Saunders, senior, 6-2, 310, Western Illinois

DL — Chris Terrell, junior, 6-3, 266, Central Arkansas

LB — Bryson Armstrong, sophomore, 5-11, 205, Kennesaw State

LB — Josh Buss, senior, 6-2, 220, Montana

LB — Warren Messer, senior, 5-11, 230, Elon

LB — Christian Rozeboom, junior, 6-2, 230, South Dakota State

DB — Nasir Adderley, senior, 6-0, 190, Delaware

DB — Marlon Bridges, junior, 6-0, 200, Jacksonville State

DB — Robbie Grimsley, senior, 6-0, 191, North Dakota State

DB — Rashad Robinson, senior, 5-11, 182, James Madison

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK — Lorran Fonseca, senior, 5-11, 185, Nicholls

P — Alex Pechin, senior, 6-0, 185, Bucknell

LS — Chris Wilkerson, grad, 6-2, 245, Stephen F. Austin

KR — Juwan Petit-Frere, junior, 5-7, 170, Southeastern Louisiana

PR — Justice Shelton-Mosley, senior, 5-10, 195, Harvard

AP — Davion Davis, senior, 5-11, 180, Sam Houston State

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB — Easton Stick, senior, 6-2, 221, North Dakota State

RB — Zane Dudek, sophomore, 5-9, 190, Yale

RB — Tevin McCaster, senior, 5-10, 195, Youngstown State

FB — Joe Protheroe, senior, 6-0, 230, Cal Poly

WR — Jesper Horsted, senior, 6-4, 215, Princeton

WR — Kamron Lewis, senior, 6-4, 195, Saint Francis

WR — Kelvin McKnight, senior, 5-9, 188, Samford

TE — Lawayne Ross, junior, 6-0, 264, McNeese

OL — Daniel Cooney, senior, 6-8, 315, San Diego

OL — Tyler Davis, senior, 6-1, 279, The Citadel

OL — Noah Johnson, junior, 6-4, 300, Idaho

OL — Tanner Volson, senior, 6-4, 301, North Dakota State

OL — Mitchell Watanabe, senior, 6-4, 330, Sam Houston State

DEFENSE

DL — Andrew Clyde, senior, 6-3, 275, Richmond

DL — Darin Greenfield, junior, 6-3, 235, South Dakota

DL — Greg Menard, senior, 6-2, 238, North Dakota State

DL — Jaison Williams, junior, 6-1, 225, Austin Peay

LB — De’Arius Christmas, senior, 5-10, 220, Grambling State

LB — Thomas Costigan, senior, 6-3, 230, Bryant

LB — Nick Miller, senior, 5-11, 215, Penn

LB — Troy Reeder, senior, 6-2, 245, Delaware

DB — Deion Harris, senior, 6-3, 200, North Dakota

DB — Davanta Reynolds, senior, 5-10, 200, North Carolina Central

DB — Rob Rolle, senior, 6-0, 185, Villanova

DB — Marvin Tillman, senior, 6-1, 190, Western Carolina

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK — Trey Tuttle, sophomore, 5-9, 190, Weber State

P — Ian Berryman, senior, 6-0, 205, Western Carolina

LS — Daniel Caracciolo, sophomore, 5-11, 215, James Madison

KR — Jean Constant, junior, 5-9, 168, Bryant

PR — D’Angelo Amos, junior, 6-1, 182, James Madison

AP — Chandler Burks, senior, 5-10, 187, Kennesaw State

AP — John Santiago, senior, 5-9, 180, North Dakota

THIRD TEAM

OFFENSE

QB — Gage Gubrud, senior, 6-2, 205, Eastern Washington

RB — A.J. Hines, junior, 5-11, 225, Duquesne

RB — Marquis Terry, senior, 5-6, 179, Southeast Missouri State

FB — Andre Stoddard, senior, 5-10, 230, Wofford

WR — Dejon Brissett, senior, 6-2, 190, Richmond

WR — Emmanuel Butler, senior, 6-4, 220, Northern Arizona

WR — Nehari Crawford, senior, 5-11, 170, Duquesne

WR — Reggie White Jr., senior, 6-3, 210, Monmouth

TE — Wes Preece, junior, 6-5, 240, UC Davis

OL — Chandler Arceneaux, senior, 6-5, 295, Nicholls

OL — C.J. Collins, senior, 6-3, 256, Kennesaw State

OL — Jahee Jackson, junior, 6-3, 295, James Madison

OL — Zack Johnson, junior, 6-6, 312, North Dakota State

OL — Zach Weeks, senior, 6-3, 285, Western Carolina

OL — Gavin Wiggins, senior, 6-4, 300, Youngstown State

DEFENSE

DL — Darryl Johnson Jr., junior, 6-5, 226, North Carolina A&T

DL — Ricky Neal, senior, 6-1, 241, Northern Iowa

DL — Aaron Patrick, junior, 6-4, 236, Eastern Kentucky

DL — Chris Stewart, senior, 6-2, 270, Sam Houston State

DL — Nick Wheeler, junior, 6-2, 245, Colgate

LB — Jabril Cox, sophomore, 6-3, 227, North Dakota State

LB — Armand Dellovade, senior, 6-0, 215, Youngstown State

LB — Kaden Elliss, senior, 6-3, 222, Idaho

LB — Gunnar Scholato, senior, 6-3, 234, Austin Peay

LB — LeGrand Toia, senior, 6-2, 215, Weber State

DB — Jordan Brown, senior, 6-1, 195, South Dakota State

DB — Mister Harriel, senior, 6-1, 200, Sacramento State

DB — Franklin McCain, sophomore, 5-11, 175, North Carolina A&T

DB — Jimmy Moreland, senior, 5-11, 172, James Madison

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK — Marc Orozco, senior, 5-9, 170, Grambling State

P — Jamie Gillan, senior, 6-2, 195, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

LS — Steven Wethli, senior, 6-0, 230, Youngstown State

KR — Rashid Shaheed, sophomore, 6-0, 170, Weber State

PR — Jaquan Brooks, junior, 5-10, 175, Campbell

AP — John Lovett, senior, 6-3, 225, Princeton