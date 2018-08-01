STATS FCS preseason All-America teams told
Area universities have place players on the 2018 STATS FCS Preseason All-America teams.
The team is comprised of:
2018 STATS FCS PRESEASON
ALL-AMERICA TEAM
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB — Devlin Hodges, senior, 6-1, 205, Samford
RB — Bruce Anderson, senior, 5-11, 216, North Dakota State
RB — Dom Bragalone, senior, 5-11, 230, Lehigh
FB — Cal Daniels, senior, 6-2, 255, Stony Brook
WR — Keelan Doss, senior, 6-3, 210, UC Davis
WR — Neil O’Connor, senior, 5-11, 190, New Hampshire
WR — Nathan Stewart, junior, 5-11, 175, Sam Houston State
TE — Charlie Taumoepeau, junior, 6-3, 240, Portland State
OL — Larry Allen III, senior, 6-4, 285, Harvard
OL — B.J. Autry, senior, 6-5, 340, Jacksonville State
OL — Ethan Greenidge, senior, 6-4, 335, Villanova
OL — Zach Larsen, junior, 6-1, 300, Southern Utah
OL — Iosua Opeta, senior, 6-4, 295, Weber State
DEFENSE
DL — Miles Brown, senior, 6-2, 320, Wofford
DL — Ahmad Gooden, senior, 6-1, 240, Samford
DL — Khalen Saunders, senior, 6-2, 310, Western Illinois
DL — Chris Terrell, junior, 6-3, 266, Central Arkansas
LB — Bryson Armstrong, sophomore, 5-11, 205, Kennesaw State
LB — Josh Buss, senior, 6-2, 220, Montana
LB — Warren Messer, senior, 5-11, 230, Elon
LB — Christian Rozeboom, junior, 6-2, 230, South Dakota State
DB — Nasir Adderley, senior, 6-0, 190, Delaware
DB — Marlon Bridges, junior, 6-0, 200, Jacksonville State
DB — Robbie Grimsley, senior, 6-0, 191, North Dakota State
DB — Rashad Robinson, senior, 5-11, 182, James Madison
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK — Lorran Fonseca, senior, 5-11, 185, Nicholls
P — Alex Pechin, senior, 6-0, 185, Bucknell
LS — Chris Wilkerson, grad, 6-2, 245, Stephen F. Austin
KR — Juwan Petit-Frere, junior, 5-7, 170, Southeastern Louisiana
PR — Justice Shelton-Mosley, senior, 5-10, 195, Harvard
AP — Davion Davis, senior, 5-11, 180, Sam Houston State
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB — Easton Stick, senior, 6-2, 221, North Dakota State
RB — Zane Dudek, sophomore, 5-9, 190, Yale
RB — Tevin McCaster, senior, 5-10, 195, Youngstown State
FB — Joe Protheroe, senior, 6-0, 230, Cal Poly
WR — Jesper Horsted, senior, 6-4, 215, Princeton
WR — Kamron Lewis, senior, 6-4, 195, Saint Francis
WR — Kelvin McKnight, senior, 5-9, 188, Samford
TE — Lawayne Ross, junior, 6-0, 264, McNeese
OL — Daniel Cooney, senior, 6-8, 315, San Diego
OL — Tyler Davis, senior, 6-1, 279, The Citadel
OL — Noah Johnson, junior, 6-4, 300, Idaho
OL — Tanner Volson, senior, 6-4, 301, North Dakota State
OL — Mitchell Watanabe, senior, 6-4, 330, Sam Houston State
DEFENSE
DL — Andrew Clyde, senior, 6-3, 275, Richmond
DL — Darin Greenfield, junior, 6-3, 235, South Dakota
DL — Greg Menard, senior, 6-2, 238, North Dakota State
DL — Jaison Williams, junior, 6-1, 225, Austin Peay
LB — De’Arius Christmas, senior, 5-10, 220, Grambling State
LB — Thomas Costigan, senior, 6-3, 230, Bryant
LB — Nick Miller, senior, 5-11, 215, Penn
LB — Troy Reeder, senior, 6-2, 245, Delaware
DB — Deion Harris, senior, 6-3, 200, North Dakota
DB — Davanta Reynolds, senior, 5-10, 200, North Carolina Central
DB — Rob Rolle, senior, 6-0, 185, Villanova
DB — Marvin Tillman, senior, 6-1, 190, Western Carolina
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK — Trey Tuttle, sophomore, 5-9, 190, Weber State
P — Ian Berryman, senior, 6-0, 205, Western Carolina
LS — Daniel Caracciolo, sophomore, 5-11, 215, James Madison
KR — Jean Constant, junior, 5-9, 168, Bryant
PR — D’Angelo Amos, junior, 6-1, 182, James Madison
AP — Chandler Burks, senior, 5-10, 187, Kennesaw State
AP — John Santiago, senior, 5-9, 180, North Dakota
THIRD TEAM
OFFENSE
QB — Gage Gubrud, senior, 6-2, 205, Eastern Washington
RB — A.J. Hines, junior, 5-11, 225, Duquesne
RB — Marquis Terry, senior, 5-6, 179, Southeast Missouri State
FB — Andre Stoddard, senior, 5-10, 230, Wofford
WR — Dejon Brissett, senior, 6-2, 190, Richmond
WR — Emmanuel Butler, senior, 6-4, 220, Northern Arizona
WR — Nehari Crawford, senior, 5-11, 170, Duquesne
WR — Reggie White Jr., senior, 6-3, 210, Monmouth
TE — Wes Preece, junior, 6-5, 240, UC Davis
OL — Chandler Arceneaux, senior, 6-5, 295, Nicholls
OL — C.J. Collins, senior, 6-3, 256, Kennesaw State
OL — Jahee Jackson, junior, 6-3, 295, James Madison
OL — Zack Johnson, junior, 6-6, 312, North Dakota State
OL — Zach Weeks, senior, 6-3, 285, Western Carolina
OL — Gavin Wiggins, senior, 6-4, 300, Youngstown State
DEFENSE
DL — Darryl Johnson Jr., junior, 6-5, 226, North Carolina A&T
DL — Ricky Neal, senior, 6-1, 241, Northern Iowa
DL — Aaron Patrick, junior, 6-4, 236, Eastern Kentucky
DL — Chris Stewart, senior, 6-2, 270, Sam Houston State
DL — Nick Wheeler, junior, 6-2, 245, Colgate
LB — Jabril Cox, sophomore, 6-3, 227, North Dakota State
LB — Armand Dellovade, senior, 6-0, 215, Youngstown State
LB — Kaden Elliss, senior, 6-3, 222, Idaho
LB — Gunnar Scholato, senior, 6-3, 234, Austin Peay
LB — LeGrand Toia, senior, 6-2, 215, Weber State
DB — Jordan Brown, senior, 6-1, 195, South Dakota State
DB — Mister Harriel, senior, 6-1, 200, Sacramento State
DB — Franklin McCain, sophomore, 5-11, 175, North Carolina A&T
DB — Jimmy Moreland, senior, 5-11, 172, James Madison
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK — Marc Orozco, senior, 5-9, 170, Grambling State
P — Jamie Gillan, senior, 6-2, 195, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
LS — Steven Wethli, senior, 6-0, 230, Youngstown State
KR — Rashid Shaheed, sophomore, 6-0, 170, Weber State
PR — Jaquan Brooks, junior, 5-10, 175, Campbell
AP — John Lovett, senior, 6-3, 225, Princeton