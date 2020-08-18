SEC announces 10-game LSU football schedule

BATON ROUGE — LSU will open the 2020 season at home against Mississippi State and then close the regular-season in Tiger Stadium against Ole Miss as the Tigers’ new 10-game, conference-only schedule was revealed on the SEC Network on Monday night.

In addition to Mississippi State and Ole Miss, LSU will host Missouri on Oct. 10, South Carolina on Oct. 24 and Alabama on Nov. 14 in Tiger Stadium. LSU will once again have an open date (Nov. 7) prior to its November contest against the Crimson Tide.

LSU’s season-opener against Mississippi State will be held on Sept. 26, while the Ole Miss contest will take place on Dec. 5. The Ole Miss game will mark the first December contest in Tiger Stadium since 2001 when LSU beat Auburn, 27-14, to clinch a berth in the SEC Championship Game.

After opening the season in Tiger Stadium against Mississippi State, LSU will travel to Vanderbilt in Nashville on Oct. 3. Other road games for LSU include Florida in Gainesville on Oct. 17, Auburn on Oct. 31 and then back-to-back road contests against Arkansas (Nov. 21) in Fayetteville and Texas A&M (Nov. 28) in College Station.

LSU, the 2019 national champions, officially opened preseason practice on Monday.

A year ago, LSU finished 15-0 with seven of the wins coming against Top 10 teams. LSU enters the 2020 season riding the nation’s longest active winning streak at 16 straight.