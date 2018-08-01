Nicholls cross country to host invitationals

THIBODAUX — The Nicholls State University cross country program is set to host the Nicholls Cross Country Invitational and Dr. Richard Morvant Invitational on Sept. 1 at the Nicholls Farm, marking the program’s first home cross country meet in more than 24 years, according to NSU media relations news release.

“I am thrilled that Nicholls Cross Country will be hosting a home cross country meet this year,” Nicholls head cross country coach Stefanie Slekis said. “This event would not be possible without the support of so many departments and staff members at Nicholls and additional alumni and members of our local community.”

The meet is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. with the Colonel Cross Country 3 Mile open to community members and alumni.

The University Women’s 4000m will follow at 8 a.m. and the University Men’s 6000m subsequently at 8:30 a.m. Nicholls, Tulane and University of New Orleans are set to compete in the university events.

High school events are set to begin at 9 a.m. with the Dr. Richard Morvant Girls 3 Mile, followed by the Boys 3 Mile at 9:30 a.m. The Junior Varsity Girls 2 Mile will commence at 10 a.m., and the Boys 2 Mile will take place at 10:30 a.m. Ascension Catholic, E.D. White Catholic, Hahnville, St. Thomas More and Vandebilt are set to compete in the high school events.

“The idea of hosting a home cross country meet this fall started as a conversation with (athletics director) Matt Roan because Nicholls is scheduled to host the Southland Conference Cross Country Championships in October of 2020,” Slekis said. “In an effort to prepare to host a premier championship event, we wanted to establish a home cross country meet as an annual tradition for our department.”

Universities and high schools that wish to compete must submit entries by 5 p.m. on Aug. 29. Universities can register through www.Direct Athletics.com, while high schools can register through www.Chipped Timing.com.

Community members can register for the Colonel Cross Country 3 Mile for $20 online or $25 on the day of the race. All proceeds will benefit Nicholls cross country and track and field.

In addition, the Nicholls cross country and track and field teams are hosting a T-shirt fundraiser. T-shirts cost $15 each, and proceeds will go toward purchasing practice gear for the upcoming season. To purchase a T-shirt, visit www.geauxcolonels.com/xctfshirt.