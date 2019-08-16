Sheriff: Traffic stop leads to two arrests

A traffic stop performed by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a Lafayette man with drugs and a firearm and a Patterson man on a warrant for probation violation, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported in a news release.

—Chance Boudreaux, 24, of North Sterling Road in Lafayette, was arrested at 8:29 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of Schedule II drugs with the intent to distribute (methamphetamine), possession of schedule II drugs (Adderall), possession of schedule IV drugs (Lorazepam), possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Zachary Hebert, 22, of Laura Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 8:29 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for probation violation.

Narcotics detectives were patrolling the area of Patterson when they observed a vehicle cross over the centerline. The detectives conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Hebert, and the passenger, Boudreaux. The detectives learned that Hebert held an active warrant for his arrest. During the investigation, drugs belonging to Boudreaux were located inside the vehicle, Smith said. Hebert and Boudreaux were jailed. No bail has been set.

Smith also reported that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 32 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Daniel Joseph Bozeman, 49, of Laneuville Road in Lafayette, was arrested at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of theft (less than $1,000). Bozeman was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on an active warrant for his arrest. No bail has been set.

—Kendriel Wilson, 21, of Tallowood Street in Franklin, was arrested at 6:59 p.m. Wednesday for charges of speeding and possession of marijuana. A deputy was patrolling the area of U.S. 90 in Berwick when he observed a vehicle traveling above the posted speed.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Wilson. During the investigation, drugs were located inside the vehicle, Smith said. Wilson was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court on Nov. 8.

—Lonnie Patrick Payton, 40, of Mechanic Street in Franklin, was arrested at 9:09 p.m. Wednesday on charges of driving on roadway laned for traffic and driving under suspension. A deputy patrolling the area of La. 182 near Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista observed a vehicle swerve over the fog line. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Payton. Upon further investigation, the deputy learned Payton was driving with a suspended driver’s license. Payton was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court on Nov. 8.

—Zachary Boudreaux, 32, of North Prescott Drive in Zachary, was arrested at 10:22 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of Schedule I drugs (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, and no taillights. Deputies were patrolling the area of La. 182 near Teche Road in Bayou Vista when they observed a vehicle without an operating taillight.

The deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Boudreaux. During the investigation, drugs and drug paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle, Smith said. Boudreaux was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court on Nov. 8.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported the Morgan City Police Department responded to 44 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Jarvis Melton, 33, of Garber Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:58 p.m. Wednesday on warrants for charges of five counts contempt of court and four counts failure to appear. Milton was turned over to the Morgan City Police Department by a Fugitive Bonding Recovery Agency on active warrants held by City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Kevin B. Lynch, 47, of First Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:51 p.m. on Wednesday on a warrant for two counts contempt of court. Lynch was located at St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration on warrants held by City Court of Morgan City.

—Romel Jemond Anderson, 38, of Chemin Drive in Baker, was arrested at 10:04 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for two counts failure to appear. Anderson was turned over to the Morgan City Police Department by a fugitive bonding recovery agency on active warrants held by City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Troy Anthony Jones, 29, of Kemper Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:44 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of remaining after being forbidden. He was jailed with bond set at $332.

—Lisa Lynette Favors, 50, of Mill Road in Patterson, was arrested at 5:13 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident. She was jailed and released on a $451 bond.

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported The Franklin Police Department responded to 9 complaints and the following arrest was made:

—Jonathan Beadle, 29, of South Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday on warrants for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charges of possession of alprazolam, possession of marijuana, and simple assault. He was jailed and released on a $5,000 bond.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported there were no arrests.

