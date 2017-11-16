Sharon “Sherry” Francis Bailey, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, and a longtime resident of Morgan City received her wings on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, at a young age.

Sherry was the proud owner and operator of Sherry’s Intuitions in Morgan City. She attended Nicholls State University, majoring in Art. A devoted mother and grandmother (Gege), Sherry loved living her life to the fullest.

Those left to cherish Sherry’s beautiful memory are her children, Rochelle “Shelley” Alana Suire and her husband, Travis, and Summer Athena Bailey of New York; one sister, Donna Lasko; one granddaughter, Sydney Bassa; one great grandchild, Zadie; her beloved fur-baby, Izzy Belle; and a loving companion, Errol DiBona.

She joined in heaven her parents, Albert and Margaret Lasko.

The family requests that memorial visitation be observed Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a celebration of Sherry’s life taking place at 1 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Dismissal will follow services.