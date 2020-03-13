Police: Woman with knife also had meth

Police found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on a woman after they got her to drop a knife she’d been wielding in a city street, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported.

—Rebecca Jane Demarco, 48, Sixth Street, Morgan City, was arrest at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday on charges of resisting an officer, disturbing the peace, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than 2 grams of methamphetamine.

Officers were called to the area of Seventh and Willard about an individual wielding a knife around in the middle of the street.

They came into contact with Rebecca Demarco, who was wielding a knife and appeared to be under the influence. Officers were able to get Demarco to drop the knife but physically resisted arresting officers. She was handcuffed and placed under arrest.

During the arrest, officers located suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in her possession. She was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Blair said the department responded to 30 calls for service in the 24-hour reporting period and made theses arrests:

—James Kendell Brown, 26, Duke Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday on warrants for three counts of failure to appear and probation violation.

Brown was located and placed under arrest at the St. Charles Detention Center on active warrants for the City Court of Morgan City. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Bernadine L. Johnson, 55, Apple Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of monetary instrument abuse.

Officers were called to a local business on La. 182 about an individual making a purchase with counterfeit money. Upon officer’s arrival, the individual was identified as Bernadine Johnson. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Eric Charles Davis, 58, Fourth Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear.

Officers came into contact with Davis in the area of Barrow Street and Arizona Street. A computer check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held an active warrant for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Summer M Gaudet, 25, Lake Palourde Road, Amelia, was arrested at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appears.

Gaudet was located at the Morgan City Police Department and placed under arrest on an active warrant held by the City Court of Morgan City. She was booked and incarcerated.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said the Sheriff’s Office responded to 41 complaints and made the following arrests:

—Kimberly Paige Druilhet, 22, John Street, Baldwin, was arrested at 1:27 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for turning movements and signals required, careless operation, and resisting arrest or officer. Druilhet was released on a summons to appear June 29.

—Harry L. Nerve, 65, Talbot Street, Franklin, was arrested at 1:03 p.m. Wednesday on charges of driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia and mirrors required. Bail was set at $2,750.

—Samuel Dale Boatwright II, 44, 685 Highway, Henry, was arrested at 1:10 p.m Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,500.

—Tiesha L. Sam, 40, Gum Street, Franklin, was arrested at at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday on charges turning movements and signals required, no insurance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sam was released on a summons to appear June 29.

—Montre Paul Bowser, 19, Baptiste Street, Baldwin, was arrested at 1:21 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana. No bail has been set.

Berwick Police Chief David S. Leonard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.