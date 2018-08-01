Police: Woman arrested on drug charges at motel

A 29-year-old Eunice woman was booked into Morgan City jail on drug charges after police responded to a report of possible illegal drug activity at a motel, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Samantha A. Manuel, 20, of Eunice, was arrested at 9:57 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of dextroamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Division responded to a local motel on La. 182 in regard to possible illegal drug activity. Officers located an individual identified as Manuel, who was an occupant of one of the motel rooms.

An odor of marijuana was emitting from the room while Manuel was speaking with officers, Blair said. Police received consent to search the room, and officers located suspected marijuana, pills identified as dextroamphetamine for which Manuel did not have a prescription and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Manuel was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 43 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Paris N. Bias, 27, of Lena Street in Lafayette, was arrested at 9:01 p.m. Tuesday on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging her with failure to appear for issuing worthless checks. Bias was located on Allison Street and arrested on a warrant. Bias was jailed.

—Ryan LeBlanc, 35, of Lanza Lane in New Iberia, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to a motel on La. 182 in regard to individuals smoking illegal drugs in one of the rooms. Officers arrived and made contact with the occupant of the room, LeBlanc. Officers could smell a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the room, Blair said.

LeBlanc gave officers consent to search the room, and they located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. LeBlanc was jailed.

—Kentrell F. Diggs, 26, of Donaldsonville, was arrested at 12:11 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for trial.

Diggs was transported from the Berwick Police Department to the Morgan City Police Department on a Morgan City Court warrant. Diggs was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 32 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Nicole Watson, 48, of Jupiter Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 4:02 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista responded to a business for an unrelated theft complaint. Through the investigation, the deputy made contact with Watson in a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle, Anslum said.

While speaking with Watson, the deputy could smell a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The deputy received consent to search the vehicle and located marijuana and a grinder, the sheriff said. Watson was released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 5.

—Javier Castro, 29, of La. 70 in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:52 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of speeding and operating a vehicle with a suspended license. Castro was transported from the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Castro was released on $2,000 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Austin Rock, 18, of Daphne Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:58 a.m. Wednesday on charges of turn signals required and possession of marijuana. Rock posted $2,500 bail.

—Leontine Samaroo, 30, of Todd Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:58 p.m. Tuesday on charges of two headlights required and possession of marijuana. Samaroo posted $2,250 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.