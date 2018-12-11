Woman charged with resisting officer

A 32-year-old woman was charged with resisting arrest after Morgan City police stopped a vehicle with improper lighting, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Deonta A. Reaux, 32, of Freret Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:14 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for trial and on charges of headlights required and resisting an officer.

An officer in the area of Duke Street observed a vehicle with improper lighting. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Reaux , had an arrest warrant for 16th Judicial District Court. When the officer tried to arrest Reaux, she resisted but was later subdued, Blair said. Reaux was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 54 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Chris J. Boudreaux, 51, of McDermott Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:15 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with six counts for failure to appear for trial. Boudreaux was arrested at the police department for city court. Boudreaux was jailed.

—Samantha A. Hebert, 39, of South Bay Road in Pierre Part, was arrested at 10:47 p.m. Monday on charges of driving under suspension, traffic control signals required and no insurance.

—Lori E. Guyon, 29, of South Bay Road in Pierre Part, was arrested at 10:47 p.m. Monday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A patrol officer observed a vehicle in the area of La. 182 near Florence Street disregard a red traffic signal. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Hebert, had a suspended driver’s license, and the vehicle was not insured, Blair said.

The passenger in the vehicle, Guyon, was in possession of drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Both Hebert and Guyon were jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 47 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Gerlisa Calais, 41, of Bowen Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:01 a.m. Monday on a warrant for issuing worthless checks.

A deputy made contact with Calais at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse after being informed by courtroom security that Calais was in court and held an active warrant. Calais was arrested on the warrant and released on a summons to appear in court March 6, 2019.

—A juvenile male, 14, of Berwick, was arrested at 11:01 a.m. Monday on a charge of theft .

A deputy patrolling Centerville was dispatched to a location on La. 182 in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a man who stated that some money had been stolen by a juvenile.

The deputy made contact with the juvenile and found that he was involved in the theft, Anslum said. The juvenile was released to the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Louis Dumesnil, 50, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:41 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of operating a vehicle while license is suspended.

A corrections deputy made contact with Dumesnil at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center when Dumesnil was brought in by a bondsman. Dumesnil was arrested on said warrant and jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Danny Fulks Jr., 33, of Parish Road in Franklin, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant charging him with theft of a motor vehicle. No bail was set.

Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Dawn Height, 49, of Pecan Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:02 p.m. Monday on a charge of four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Height was jailed with no bail set yet.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.