Woman charged with hit-and-run

A 41-year-old woman was charged with hit-and-run Wednesday in Morgan City after admitting she left the scene of a crash, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Stephanie Ann Steward, 41, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:12 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of hit-and-run.

Officers were dispatched to a crash. Upon officers’ arrival, they learned one of the vehicles had left the scene. Officers searched the area and later located the vehicle and driver, Steward. She admitted to officers she was the driver at the time of the accident and left the scene, Blair said. She was jailed.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 34 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Quincy James Johnson, 25, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with seven counts of failure to pay fines. Johnson was located at the Patterson Police Department and transported to Morgan City Police Department.

—Robert John Skipper, 38, of Dora Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday on charges of no driver’s license, tail light violation and possession of marijuana first offense.

—Jerroid Jermaine Garrison, 26, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on La. 182 for a traffic violation. Skipper was identified as the driver and did not have a valid driver’s license, Blair said. During the traffic stop, Garrison was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. Both Skipper and Garrison were in possession of marijuana, Blair said. They were jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 34 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Kashif Jermaine Wallace, 30, of Clines Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with disturbing the peace by fighting.

A deputy patrolling the Amelia area located Wallace on the active warrant. He was jailed with bail set at $1,000.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Ernest Davis, 71, of Eads Camp Road in Campti, was arrested at 4:24 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of simple assault. Davis posted $301 cash bail.

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Dwayne Isaac Jr., 25, of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Isaac was additionally arrested on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on charges of license plate required, no driver’s license and failure to honor written promise to appear. Isaac was jailed on $1,865 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.