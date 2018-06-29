Woman charged with DWI after crash

A 19-year-old Thibodaux woman was charged with DWI early Friday morning after Morgan City police responded to a single-vehicle crash on La. 70, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Riley R. Piper, 19, of Hermitage Drive in Thibodaux, was arrested at 1:25 a.m. Friday on charges of DWI first offense, possession of marijuana and careless operation of a motor vehicle.

Patrol officers responded to La. 70 in regard to a crash. Officers arrived when Piper was identified as the driver of the lone vehicle involved. Piper was in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said.

K-9 Lady was utilized and alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics in the vehicle. Piper was in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Piper registered 0.000 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test. A urine sample was obtained and is pending analysis at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab. Piper was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 38 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Pablo C. Fonte, 61, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:17 p.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers responded to the area of La. 182 in regard to an intoxicated person. Officers arrived when Fonte was identified and was in an intoxicated state, Blair said. Fonte was jailed.

—Danny M. Fulks, 32, of Parish Road in Franklin, was arrested at 7:20 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with five counts of failure to appear to pay a fine, improper lane usage, driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Bricelon L. Martin, 28, of Chitimacha Trail in Charenton, was arrested at 7:20 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators with the Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Division observed a vehicle in the area of La. 182 being operated in an erratic manner. A stop was initiated when Fulks was identified as the driver. Martin was an occupant.

Fulks and Martin were in possession of drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Fulks also had several active arrest warrants through city court and a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Fulks and Martin were jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrest:

—Ronald Armond Jr., 24, of Murial Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:45 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by shoplifting and on warrants for another jurisdiction. Armond was jailed with no bail set yet.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 31 complaints in the parish and reported no arrests in east St. Mary Parish.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.