Woman charged with child desertion

Two women have been arrested after two young children were found walking by themselves along La. 182 in Morgan City late Wednesday, and an infant was also found unattended in a motel room, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Latasha J. Wolf, 31, of La. 71 in Pineville, was arrested at 4:04 a.m. Thursday on a charge of child desertion.

—Mariah C. Howard, 24, of Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:04 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of juveniles and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

Patrol officers were flagged down in the area of La. 182 by a passing motorist in regard to two children walking on La. 182 at nearly 11 p.m. Officers located the two children, who were 4 years old and 2 years old, Blair said. Police learned that the children were staying at a motel in the area of La. 182.

Officers proceeded to that location and located a 10-month-old child in the room unattended, Blair said. Wolf was located in the area. Wolf stated that she had come out of her room and observed the room that the children were in with the door open and a child on the bed without supervision, Blair said.

Howard was identified as the mother of the children, and officers were advised by Wolf that Howard had left the area in the vehicle around 8 p.m., Blair said. Officers conducted a safety sweep of the room where the children had been and located suspected marijuana, Blair said.

The incident took place in a drug-free zone. The Department of Children and Family Services was contacted and the children were released to the care of a family member. Howard later arrived back at the motel. Officers continued their investigation and learned that Howard had been called to work, and she had paid Wolf to babysit the children while she was at work, Blair said.

Police found evidence that corroborated that Howard did, in fact, leave the children in the care of Wolf, Blair said. Wolf and Howard were jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 44 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Crystal B. Duhon, 45, of Ricohoc Drive in Ricohoc, was arrested at 3 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging her with driving under suspension, resisting an officer by giving false information and improper turning.

Duhon was located and arrested at the police department on warrants. The warrants stem from a Nov. 16, 2017, investigation when officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Sixth Street negotiate an improper turn.

A stop was initiated when Duhon was eventually identified as the driver. Duhon provided officers with a false identification, Blair said.

Duhon was released based on that false identification. Duhon’s real identity was later learned when warrants were prepared for her arrest. Duhon was jailed.

—David J. Allemond, 51, of Ashton Street in New Iberia, was arrested at 8:07 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of baclofen, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper equipment.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Federal Avenue with improper equipment. A stop was initiated when Allemond was identified. Allemond was in possession of suspected marijuana, cocaine, baclofen and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Allemond was jailed.

—Steve A. Berryhill, 47, of Fairmont Avenue in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:56 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and improper turning.

Narcotics division investigators observed a vehicle negotiate an improper turn in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A stop was initiated when Berryhill was identified as the driver. Berryhill was in possession of suspected methamphetamine, Blair said. Berryhill was jailed.

—Sir Charles E. Evans, 39, of Oak Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:52 a.m. Thursday on a charge of domestic abuse battery-strangulation.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Oak Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived when Evans was identified as one of the parties involved. Evans allegedly struck and choked the victim during the altercation, Blair said. Evans was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 42 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—John Demarco, 28, of Mars Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 6:51 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of alprazolam, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics section detectives patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle travel across the center line on Middle Road. Detectives conducted a traffic stop and made contact with a passenger, Demarco. Detectives learned that Demarco held an active warrant for his arrest. Demarco was jailed with no bail set.

—Kasidy Hebert, 17, of Southwest Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:36 p.m. Wednesday on charges of obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

—Baleigh Rotolo, 19, of Rosemary Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:36 p.m. Wednesday on charges of obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana, possession of Xanax and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

Narcotics section detectives patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle traveling on Field Road without a license plate light. Detectives conducted a traffic stop and observed a passenger toss an item out of the window. Detectives learned that the item was a bag of marijuana, Anslum said.

Detectives made contact with two passengers, Rotolo and Hebert, and smelled an odor of raw marijuana emitting from the vehicle, the sheriff said. During a search of the vehicle, detectives located loose marijuana in the immediate area where both Rotolo and Hebert were seated.

Detectives also found evidence that Rotolo possessed half of a Xanax pill, the sheriff said. Hebert was released on a summons to appear in court Sept. 14. Rotolo was jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Jerald Meranto, 79, of First Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:02 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace. He posted $176 cash bail.

—Christopher Landry, 40, of Francis Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:55 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with domestic abuse battery. Bail was set at $2,500.

—Dayshawn Short, 33, of James Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 5:43 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging him with domestic abuse battery and violation of a protective order. Short was transferred to parish jail.

—Amanda Williams, 33, of Burchfield Lane in Berwick, was arrested at 10:09 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana, Xanax and drug paraphernalia and improper lane usage. No bail was set.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.