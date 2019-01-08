Woman charged with battery at Bayou Vista business

A 49-year-old woman was charged with battery after she repeatedly struck a customer with her hand at a Bayou Vista store, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Lia Evans, 49, of 11th Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:06 p.m. Monday on a charge of simple battery.

A deputy was dispatched to a business in Bayou Vista in reference to a complaint of simple battery. The suspect, later identified as Evans, had fled the business and the information relayed to dispatch was passed on to deputies.

Another deputy patrolling Bayou Vista made contact with Evans and took her into custody when he observed her attempting to hide in a vehicle at a car wash in Bayou Vista, Smith said. Upon arrival at the business, the deputies made contact with business personnel who stated that Evans had a confrontation with a customer. During that confrontation, she struck the customer numerous times with her hand, the sheriff said. Evans was booked into parish jail and then released on $2,500 bail.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 35 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Seth Matte, 24, of Aristile Road in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Monday on a charge of driving under suspension.

A deputy was patrolling the area of La. 182 near Duhon Road in Amelia when he observed a vehicle with very dark tint over the rear tail lights and a passenger riding with no seatbelt. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Matte.

During the stop, the deputy learned that Matte’s driver’s license was suspended, Smith said. Matte was released on a summons to appear in court April 4.

—Brandon Mitchell, 37, of Woodview Court in Stephensville, was arrested at 4:32 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of battery of a dating partner.

A deputy was dispatched to the Franklin courthouse in reference to a subject in the courtroom with an active warrant. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the subject, identified as Mitchell. Mitchell was jailed with no bail set.

—Brennan Skinner Sr., 26, of Grace Street in Siracusa, was arrested at 5:07 p.m. Monday on three warrants for failure to appear on charges of simple escape, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and attempted possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

A deputy was dispatched to a location on Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista in reference to a subject with active warrants. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the subject, identified as Skinner, and advised him of the active warrants for his arrest. Skinner was jailed with bail set at $300,000.

—Phi Duval, 34, of Vivian Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:27 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of disturbing the peace-intoxicated.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from an area in front of a home on Arlington Street and observed a man smoking in the front of the home. The deputy made contact with the man, identified as Duval, and through the investigation learned of an active warrant for his arrest. Duval was jailed with bail set at $502.50.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported no arrests.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.