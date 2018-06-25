Woman charged with 2nd offense marijuana possession

A 36-year-old New Roads woman was arrested in Morgan City for second offense possession of marijuana after Morgan City police responded to a narcotics complaint, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Tressa Z. Womack, 36, of Craver Drive in New Roads, was arrested at 8:58 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia and on warrants charging her with failure to appear for arraignment, failure to appear to pay a probation fee and failure to appear to pay a fine.

Patrol officers responded to the area of La. 182 in regard to a narcotics complaint. Officers arrived when Womack was identified. K-9 Lady with the Morgan City Police Department K-9 Division was utilized and alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics, Blair said.

Womack was in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Womack was also found to hold active arrest warrants through city court and 16th Judicial District Court. Womack was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 118 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Jesus Aurelio Ramirez Hernandez, 25, of Barrow Street in Amelia, was arrested at 12:59 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment.

Hernandez was located and arrested at the police department on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court. Hernandez was jailed.

—Jeremy T. Coleman, 32, of First Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:57 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear to pay a fine.

Coleman was located and arrested in the area of First Street on a city court warrant. Coleman was jailed.

—Bryan L. Lewandowski, 52, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:19 a.m. Friday on warrants charging him with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone and on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lewandowski was located and arrested in the area of La. 182 on warrants. When taking Lewandowski into custody he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, Blair said.

The warrants stem from a June 6 investigation when officers responded to the area of La. 182 in regard to a narcotics complaint. Lewandowski was identified and was in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. The incident took place in a drug-free zone. Lewandowski was jailed.

—Ronald Picou , 52, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:59 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear to pay a fine.

Picou was located and arrested in the area of Federal Avenue on a warrant. Picou was jailed.

—Burkin J. Dupre, 32, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:26 p.m. Friday on warrants charging him with probation violation and seven counts of failure to appear to pay a fine.

Dupre was located and arrested in the area of Leona Street on city court warrants. Dupre was jailed.

—Arik M. Louviere, 23, of Wytchwood Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Friday on warrants charging him with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and improper turning.

Louviere was located and arrested at the police department on warrants. The warrants stem from an investigation during which Louviere was identified as the operator of a vehicle that had negotiated an improper turn in the area of Chestnut Drive, Blair said.

Louviere had a suspended driver’s license and was also in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. The investigation continued when warrants were prepared for Louviere’s arrest. Louviere was jailed.

—Joshua Bertrand, 40, of Levee Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:13 p.m. Friday on warrants charging him with failure to appear for arraignment, failure to appear for trial and failure to appear to pay a fine.

Bertrand was located and arrested in the area of Levee Road on city court warrants. Bertrand was jailed.

—Jose J. Almaraz, 25, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:34 p.m. Friday on charges of no driver’s license and disregard of traffic controls.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle disregard a traffic control in the area of Clothilde Street. A stop was initiated when Almaraz was identified as the driver. Almaraz did not have a valid driver’s license, Blair said. Almaraz was jailed.

—Gerald A. Sylvester, 29, of Short Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:35 p.m. Saturday on a charge of simple battery.

Correctional officers with the Morgan City jail responded to the cell block in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and observed Sylvester striking another inmate, Blair said. Sylvester was jailed.

—Troy M. Aucoin, 18, of Guidry Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:18 p.m. Friday on warrants charging him with contempt of court, probation violation, three counts of failure to appear to pay a fine and failure to appear to pay a probation fee.

Aucoin was located and arrested in the area of Brashear Avenue on a city court warrant. Aucoin was jailed.

—Garrett Daigle, 33, of Patton Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Sunday on charges of simple battery and disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Patton Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived when Daigle was identified as one of the parties involved. Daigle was in an intoxicated state and had allegedly struck the victim during an altercation, Blair said. Daigle was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 111 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Darrell Trim, 61, of Grace Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 9:54 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal trespassing. A deputy patrolling Siracusaville observed a vehicle fail to signal prior to turning. The deputy located a passenger, Trim. The deputy learned that Trim held an active warrant for his arrest. Trim was jailed with no bail set.

—Quanta Jones, 19, of Ninth Street in Franklin, was arrested at 1:20 a.m. Saturday on charges of driving under suspension and brake lights required.

A deputy patrolling the area of Morgan City observed a vehicle traveling with a broken tail light. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and located the driver, Jones. The deputy also learned that Jones was operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, Anslum said. Jones was released on a summons to appear in court Sept. 4.

—Cory Pierce, 31, of Shady Grove Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of oxycodone, buprenorphine hydrochloride, alprazolam and marijuana.

Pierce was transported from the Terrebonne Parish Jail to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking and incarceration. Bail was set at $9,000.

—Latifha Friels, 25, of Mount Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:08 p.m. Saturday on a charge of theft by shoplifting. A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista responded to a business for a shoplifting complaint. The deputy found evidence that Friels failed to scan items while checking out, Anslum said. Friels was released on a summons to appear in court Sept. 4.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Cory Fuhrer, 37, of Old Spanish Trail in Berwick, was arrested at 9:44 p.m. Saturday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated first offense and improper lane usage. Fuhrer posted $2,750 bail.

—Leeann Jones, 31, of Blum Boulevard in Berwick, was arrested at 1:28 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana and driving under suspension. Bail was set at $3,000.

—Kenneth Rollins, 28, of Diane Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 1:28 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. No bail was set yet.

—Charles Hoft, 45, of North Niagara Circle in Terrytown, was arrested at 11:17 p.m. Sunday on charges of speeding 63 mph in a 45 mph zone and driving under suspension. Hoft posted $1,500 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrests:

—Teraneka D. White, 22, of Three B’s Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on a charge of simple battery. White posted $452 cash bail.

—Jerroid J. Garrison, 26, of Fern Street in Patterson, was arrested at 7:22 p.m. Saturday on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bail was set.