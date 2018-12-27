Woman booked on FTA warrant

A 36-year-old Patterson woman was booked Wednesday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Crystal Hartman, 36, of Taft Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without a license on person and possession of alcoholic beverages in vehicle.

Deputies were handling a complaint of a reckless driver when they made contact with Hartman on U.S. 90 near Railroad Avenue in Patterson. The deputies learned of an active warrant for Hartman. Hartman was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Hartman was released on $7,500 bail.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 45 complaints in the parish.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported no arrests.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.