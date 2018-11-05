Woman booked on crack cocaine warrant

A 56-year-old woman was booked Sunday in Morgan City on a charge of possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Lisa D. Jones, 56, of South Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:13 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging her with possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute.

Jones was located in the area of Third Street and arrested on a warrant. Jones was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 123 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Scotty Adkins, 47, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11 a.m. Friday on warrants charging him with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile.

Adkins was arrested at the police department on warrants. The warrants stem from an August incident where police found suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his home, Blair said. The location of the incident was within 2,000 feet of an elementary school, which is considered a drug-free zone. Adkins was jailed.

—Brittiani Bourque, 20, of Ditch Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:58 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with simple cruelty to animals.

Bourque was located at her home and arrested on a warrant. The warrant stems from a September incident which alleges that Bourque was not providing adequate care for animals in her custody. Bourque was jailed.

—Brodie Boudreaux, 24, of McDermott Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:55 p.m. Friday on warrants charging him with simple battery and two counts of failure to pay fines.

—Tommy Trosclair, 26, of Enterprise Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 2:55 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of lorazepam.

—Kellie Boudreaux, 35, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:55 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging her with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer located Brodie Boudreaux at an apartment complex on La. 182 along with two other individuals identified as Trosclair and Kellie Boudreaux. Brodie Boudreaux had arrest warrants for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and city court.

Kellie Boudreaux had a warrant for Morgan City police stemming from a March incident during which she allegedly used the victim’s vehicle without permission. Police found drug paraphernalia on Kellie Boudreaux, Blair said.

Officers located a pill in Trosclair’s possession identified as lorazepam, Blair said. All three suspects were jailed.

—Alicia R. Bertrand, 33, of Cremo Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 2:44 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft less than $1,000.

Officers responded to a business on La. 182 in regard to an individual that had been previously barred from the property. Officers arrived and spoke to management who identified Bertrand being inside the business.

Prior to making contact with Bertrand, the officer observed her putting items inside her pockets, Blair said. Bertrand was followed outside the store and arrested. The items taken totaled $65.20, Blair said. Bertrand was jailed.

—Glennis R. Dale, 29, of Houston, was arrested at 3 a.m. Saturday on charges of DWI first offense and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Officers responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of La. 182 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Three vehicles were involved in the crash, but no injuries were reported, Blair said.

According to witness statements, the vehicle that Dale was driving struck two vehicles. Officers located Dale and smelled alcohol on his breath, Blair said.

Dale performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.195 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Dale was jailed.

—John Q. Lyons, 53, of Duke Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:04 a.m. Saturday on warrants charging him with two counts of failure to pay fines, possession of methamphetamine and introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

Lyons was placed under arrest at the police department on warrants for police and city court. The police warrant stems from an April 2017 incident in which Lyons was in possession of suspected methamphetamine while inside the city jail, Blair said. Lyons was jailed.

—Thomas Clay, 55, of West Park Avenue in Gray, was arrested at 6:08 p.m. Saturday on charges of remaining after being forbidden and disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Officers responded to a home on Terrebonne Street in regard to a disturbance. When officers arrived Clay was identified as causing the disturbance and had been told not to return to the property. Officers located Clay, who appeared intoxicated, Blair said. Clay was jailed.

—Darnell Johnson, 42, of Birch Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:08 p.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Officers responded to a home on First Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and Johnson was identified as causing the disturbance. Officers made contact with Johnson, who appeared intoxicated, Blair said. Johnson was jailed.

—Cletis T. Viet Vu, 36, of Lake Palourde Road in Amelia, was arrested at 1:17 a.m. Sunday on charges of no tail lamps, driving under suspension and no insurance.

An officer on Marguerite Street observed a vehicle with improper lighting. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Viet Vu, had a suspended driver’s license, and the vehicle he was driving did not have insurance, Blair said. Viet Vu was jailed.

—Kierra A. Paddio, 20, of South Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:36 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for trial.

Paddio was located at her home and arrested on a city court warrant. Paddio was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 129 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—John Vandercook, 47, of Arnold Street in Amelia, was arrested at 9 a.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of speeding and failure to honor written promise to appear.

A deputy patrolling Amelia went to a home on Arnold Street in reference to an active warrant for Vandercook. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Vandercook and advised him of the warrant. Vandercook was booked into jail and then released on $365 bail.

—Jamey Fabre, 44, of Darlene Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:34 p.m. Friday on charges of disturbing the peace-noise and resisting arrest or officer.

A deputy patrolling the area of Patterson was dispatched to a business to assist the Patterson Police Department. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Fabre and advised him of a situation and accompanied Fabre to his home.

Through the investigation, officers learned that there was a disagreement on weekend visitation for a juvenile, Anslum said. Fabre started yelling at another person and pulled away forcefully from the deputy while the deputy attempted to place him in handcuffs, Anslum said. Fabre was booked into jail and then released on a summons to appear in court.

—Cheriechia Augustine, 31, of Gabriel Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:24 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

A deputy patrolling the area of Morgan City observed a vehicle being operated without properly working license plate lights. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and located the driver, Augustine.

The K-9 unit conducted an open-air sniff and responded at the passenger door of the vehicle. Augustine admitted to having marijuana in the glove box of the vehicle, Anslum said. Augustine was released on a summons to appear in court Jan. 30, 2019.

—Shannon Clavelle Sr., 46, of East Martin Luther King Road in Charenton, was arrested at 8:54 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of marijuana and on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of criminal neglect of family.

—Sheric Clavelle, 43, of East Martin Luther King Road in Charenton, was arrested at 8:54 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista was dispatched to U.S. 90 in reference to a reckless driver. The deputy observed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The deputy located the driver, Shannon Clavelle Sr. During the stop, the deputy learned of an active warrant for Shannon Clavelle’s arrest and found drugs, Anslum said.

Shannon Clavelle Sr. was booked into parish jail. Bail was set at $46,864.35 for Shannon Clavelle. Sheric Clavelle was released on a summons to appear in court Jan. 30, 2019.

—Sean Gaudet, 32, of Neptune Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:29 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of schedule IV drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista was dispatched to a home on Neptune Street in reference to an animal complaint. Upon arrival, the deputy located Gaudet and located drugs, Anslum said. Gaudet was booked into jail and then released on $1,500 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrests:

—Tristen E. Hines, 21, of Eighth Street in Patterson, was arrested at 7:05 p.m. Saturday on a charge of aggravated battery involving domestic violence. No bail was set yet.

—Robert Joseph Gussman III, 24, of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 7:02 p.m. Sunday on charges of aggravated assault, simple battery, possession of marijuana second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail was set yet.

—Therold Lawrence James, 34, of Teche Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:44 p.m. Sunday on charges of criminal trespass and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. No bail was set yet.

—Frank Dwayne Peavy, 46, of First Street in Lockport, was arrested at 1:07 a.m. Sunday on charges of criminal mischief and resisting an officer. Peavy was released on a $631 city fine.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Landon Rodriguez, 38, of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:28 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of Subutex and a warrant charging him with failure to appear for theft. Rodriguez posted $2,000 bail.

—Alesha Desormeaux, 37, of Ceylon Street in Berwick, was arrested at 6:55 p.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated. She posted $176 bail.

—Christopher Patterson, 19, of Carline Street in Berwick, was arrested at 1:11 a.m. Sunday on charges of driving under suspension and modification of exhaust system. He posted $252 bail.