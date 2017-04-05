Woman accused of $25K theft from business

A 39-year-old Patterson woman was booked into Morgan City jail Tuesday on warrants charging her with stealing $25,000 worth of items from a business and possession of several different drugs, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Mary A. Landry, 39, of Main Street in Patterson, arrested at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on warrants charging her with theft between $5,000 and $25,000, possession of Phentermine, possession of Clonazepam, possession of Alprazolam, possession of Suboxone and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone.

After receiving information on Landry’s whereabouts, she was located and arrested in West Baton Rouge Parish. The warrants stem from two separate investigations.

One warrant stems from a March investigation in regard to a theft of about $25,000 worth of merchandise from a local business.

The other warrant stems from a May 2016 incident where patrol officers responded to the area of Maple Street in regard to narcotic activity. Landry was developed as a suspect and found to be in possession of several different prescription medications she did not hold valid prescriptions for.

The medication was sent off to the crime lab and identified as Phentermine, Clonazepam, Suboxone and alprazolam and warrants were prepared for her arrest. The area where the incident took place is within a drug free zone.

Landry was developed as a suspect and detectives found evidence linking her to the alleged theft and warrants were prepared for her arrest. Landry was transported from West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center to Morgan City jail.

Blair reported the following arrests:

—Tommy D. Morgan, 27, of Belanger Street in Morgan City, arrested at 3:28 p.m. Tuesday on charges of disturbing the peace, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.

—Jamie M. Williams, 31, of Main Street in Patterson, arrested at 3:29 p.m. Tuesday on charges of disturbing the peace and aggravated assault.

Patrol officers responded to a home on Belanger Street in regard to a man chasing a woman with a firearm. Officers arrived in the area, and Morgan was developed as a suspect, located and detained without incident minutes after arriving.

Officers learned that Morgan and Williams were involved in an altercation. Both suspects allegedly armed themselves during the altercation at which time police were notified. Morgan also allegedly caused damage to Wil-liams’ vehicle.

The alleged firearm was deemed to be an air pellet rifle. Both Morgan and Williams were jailed.

—Mark Hash, 42, of Tammy Drive in Morgan City, arrested at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with telephone harassment.

Hash was located and arrested at a home on Tammy Drive on a warrant. The warrant stems from a March investigation during which officers learned that Hash allegedly continuously contacted the victim numerous times consecutively via telephone. Hash was jailed.

—Sabrina Scully, 22, of Allison Street in Morgan City, arrested at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with contempt of court. Scully was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Scully was jailed.

—Jefferson Barrilleaux, 42, of Aucoin Street in Morgan City, arrested at 11:57 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Aucoin Street in regard to a person unresponsive in the complainant’s yard. Officers located Barrilleaux, who was in an intoxicated state. Barrilleaux was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 40 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Tyler M. Ledet, 20, of Dawes Street in Houma, was arrested at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses and illegal carrying of weapons-possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

—Trenton J. Dupree, 20, of Ethan Street in Houma, was arrested at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday on charges of distribution of marijuana and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.

While patrolling U.S. 90, a deputy observed a vehicle speeding 66 mph in a 45 mph construction zone in Berwick. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and observed the vehicle drive into the median. The deputy also observed that the vehicle did not have an inspection sticker displayed.

The deputy spoke with three occupants in the vehicle including the driver, Ledet, and passenger, Dupree. The deputy received consent to search the pick-up truck and found a digital scale with pieces of marijuana on it. The narcotics section K-9 Unit and narcotics detectives arrived on scene to assist.

K-9 Buddy indicated the presence of the odor of illegal drugs inside a backpack and a safe in the truck. Inside those containers, detectives found bags of high grade marijuana, cigars, plastic baggies and $9,000 in cash.

Detectives also found a rifle in the bed of the truck and $652 in cash on Ledet. Through investigation, narcotics detectives collected evidence that Ledet and Dupree sold marijuana and that the money was derived from those transactions.

The deputy issued Ledet a citation for speeding, driving in the median, and no motor vehicle inspection. Ledet and Dupree were jailed with no bail set.

—Delone Miller, 55, of North Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, was arrested at 1:11 p.m. Tuesday on charges of speeding in a construction zone and driving with a suspended license. A deputy patrolling U.S. 90 in Berwick observed a vehicle traveling 59 mph in a posted 45 mph construction zone. The deputy spoke with the driver, Miller, and found that he was he was operating the car with a suspended driver’s license. Miller was released on a summons to appear in court July 10.

—Julia M. Bailey, 56, of Two Brothers Street in Amelia, was arrested at 8:02 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of simple battery.

Deputies responded to a report of a battery on Two Brothers Street and spoke with several subjects on scene. Deputies gathered evidence indicating that Bailey was attempting to incite a fight with a female victim when she struck the victim in the face and grabbed her by the hair. Bailey was booked into parish jail and released on $2,500 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrest:

—Shawn Welsh, 46, of Gabriel Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:38 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of simple criminal damage to property. Welsh was jailed on $289 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Kristy Dupuy, 17, of Second Street in Berwick, was arrested at 1:01 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. Dupuy posted $176 bail.