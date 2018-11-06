West Virginia man booked on theft, fraud charges

A West Virginia man was arrested in Morgan City on multiple charges after police responded to a shoplifter at a business, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Matthew A. Wilson, 24, of Bluefield, West Virginia, was arrested at 12:10 p.m. Monday on charges of theft less than $1,000, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, misrepresentation during booking and on warrants charging him with bank fraud, access device fraud and probation violation.

Officers responded to a business on La. 182 in regard to a shoplifter. When officers arrived, they observed an individual running toward the rear of the business. Officers pursued the individual, who was seen running into one of the hotels on Allison Street where he was subsequently apprehended.

The items taken were valued at $40.40, and he damaged one of the doors while trying to flee, Blair said. The individual identified himself under an alias and was transported to the police department. During the booking process, the individual was identified as Wilson.

Wilson had an active warrant for the Morgan City Police Department. The warrant stems for a September incident that alleges Wilson used a stolen credit card at several businesses in the area. Wilson also holds an active warrant for probation violation for the Tazewell County Sheriff Office in West Virginia. Wilson was additionally charged and jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 50 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Jose A. Melendez, 32, of Sebbys Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:59 a.m. Monday on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Officers responded to a home on Hilda St. in regards to a disturbance. Police arrived and were told that Melendez had come to the home, began hitting the door and yelling profanities, Blair said.

Officers located Melendez in the area and arrested. He was jailed.

—Rebecca Price, 47, of Gen. McArthur Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:07 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with simple cruelty to an animal.

Price was arrested at the police department on a warrant. The warrant stems from a September incident that alleges Price did not provide adequate care for animals in her custody. Price was jailed.

—Hope M. Martin, 41, of Eighth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:34 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for issuing worthless checks. Martin was located at her home and arrested on a warrant for the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. Martin was jailed.

—Patrick B. Stewart, 35, of North Bayou Black Road in Gibson, was arrested at 10:42 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for trial and on a charge of possession of marijuana.

An officer patrolling the area of La. 182 near David Drive observed a vehicle with improper lighting. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Stewart, had a warrant for city court and was also in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Stewart was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Matthew Wilson, 24, of Bluefield, West Virginia, was arrested at 5:01 p.m. Monday on warrants charging him with three counts of simple burglary, one count of identity theft and on charges of possession of clonazepam, possession of marijuana and entering contraband into a penal institution.

Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Kurtis Wesley, 34, of Plum Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:08 p.m. Monday on charges of violation of controlled dangerous substance in drug free zone, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. Wesley was jailed with no bail set yet.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.