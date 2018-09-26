Two teens accused of fighting

Two teens were charged with disturbing the peace by fighting Tuesday in Patterson, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Joshua Cleveland, 17, of Three B Lane in Bayou Vista, and a juvenile male, 16, of Patterson, were both arrested at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

Deputies responded to an establishment in Patterson and learned that Cleveland and a 16-year-old boy were involved in a fist fight, Anslum said. Cleveland was transported to the parish jail for booking. He was later released after posting $1,000 bail. The juvenile was released to the custody of a family member.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 34 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Brandon Givens, 21, of Emy Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 4 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana and a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of unlawful use of an ID to gain access to a gaming establishment. Givens turned himself in at parish jail on the active warrant. Bail has not yet been set.

—Jeffery Tuberville, 55, of Country Road 17 in Franklin, Alabama, was arrested at 11:51 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

A deputy assigned to patrol Amelia responded to an establishment in the area. Upon investigation, the deputy learned that Tuberville struck a woman multiple times in the face, Anslum said.

The victim did not require medical assistance at the time and Tuberville was arrested and transported to the parish jail for booking. Tuberville was later released after posting $2,500 bail.

—Darren Jackson, 34, of Todd Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failing to appear to court on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy patrolling the Bayou Vista area encountered Jackson at a boat landing. The deputy later learned of Jackson’s active warrant and he was arrested and transported to the parish jail. Bail was set at $1,300.

—Cherie Hazel, 26, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:53 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failing to appear to court on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Patterson Police Department located Hazel and learned of her active warrants through the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. She was transferred to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office custody and was arrested and transported to the parish jail.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 55 calls and reported the following arrests:

—John R. Anslum, 30, of Labadieville, was arrested at 5:06 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of Adderall and warrants charging him with probation violation and failure to pay probation fees.

Anslum was transported from the St. Mary Parish jail to the Morgan City Police Department on city court warrants. Anslum was jailed.

—Leonard A. Yarborough, 56, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:49 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to pay fines. Yarborough was located on Egle Street and arrested on a city court warrant. Yarborough was jailed.

—Christopher A. Reyes, 19, of Brentwood, New York, was arrested at 9:09 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Officers responded to Allison Street in regard to illegal drug activity in the area. Officers located an individual identified as Reyes, who was in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Reyes was jailed.

—Cadja J. Ruffin, 24, of Cherry Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana, expired license plate and proper equipment required on vehicle.

An officer in the area of East Boulevard observed a vehicle with an expired license plate. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Ruffin , was in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Ruffin was jailed.