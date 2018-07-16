Two men arrested on battery charges

Two men were arrested Friday on battery charges in Morgan City after police responded to a disturbance, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Drake Geisler, 24, of Velma Court in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:19 p.m. Friday on charges of second-degree battery and criminal damage to property.

—Erick Songe, 23, of Third Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:19 p.m. Friday on a charge of simple battery.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of La. 182 in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived when Geisler and Songe were identified. Songe and Geisler allegedly struck the victims causing injury to one of them, Blair said.

Geisler was further identified in damaging property that belonged to one of the victims, Blair said. Geisler and Songe were jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 104 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Aaron Folse, 42, of Franklin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:18 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of amphetamine salts and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Franklin Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived when Folse was identified as one of the parties involved. Folse was in possession of suspected marijuana, amphetamine salts and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Folse was jailed.

—Brodie Boudreaux, 24, of McDermott Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 6 a.m. Friday on warrants charging him with two counts of failure to appear to pay a fine and probation violation. Boudreaux was located and arrested at the police department on city court warrants. Boudreaux was jailed.

—Jerry L. Percle Jr., 50, of Tower Tank Road in Stephensville, was arrested at 6 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for trial. Percle was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Percle was jailed.

—Krystal N. Tolento, 30, of Second Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear to pay a fine. Tolento was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Tolento was jailed.

—Jaye Bliss, 29, of Watkins Street in Berwick, was arrested at 10:53 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine. Bliss was located and arrested in the area of La. 182 on a city court warrant. Bliss was jailed.

—Wilber Richard, 34, of Murial Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:45 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine and driving under suspension.

Patrol officers observed Richard operating a vehicle in the area of Federal Avenue, and the officer had knowledge that his driver’s license was under suspension, Blair said. A stop was initiated, and Richard had an active city court warrant for his arrest. Richard was jailed.

—Shane Granger, 30, of Chetta Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:14 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with five counts of failure to appear for arraignment. Granger was located and arrested at the parish jail on a city court warrant. Granger was jailed.

—Heath A. Loupe Jr., 21, of Rose Street in Berwick, was arrested at 5:12 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of synthetic marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrol officers responded to the area of La. 182 in regard to an unconscious person behind the wheel of a vehicle. Officers arrived when Loupe was identified. Loupe was in possession of suspected synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Loupe was jailed.

—Cassie Rankin, 29, of Faith Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:14 a.m. Saturday on charges of entry or remaining in places after being forbidden and battery on a police officer.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Nebraska Street in regard to a person returning to property after being told not to return. Officers arrived when Rankin was identified. Rankin was arrested and transported to jail. Once at the jail, Rankin allegedly committed a battery on the officer.

—Coral Clark Jr., 68, of Walnut Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Saturday on charges of DWI first offense and careless operation.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Victor II Boulevard in regard to a crash. Officers arrived when Clark was identified as the driver of one of the vehicles involved. Police found evidence that Clark operated the vehicle in a careless manner, Blair said.

Clark was in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Clark registered 0.110 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test. Clark was jailed.

—Heather D. Banda, 41, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. Sunday on a warrant charging her with five counts of failure to appear to pay a fine and a warrant charging her with four counts of failure to appear to pay a fine. Banda was located and arrested at the police department on city court warrants. Banda was jailed.

—Jarvis N. Mack, 32, of Wise Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on warrants charging him with resisting an officer by giving false information, resisting an officer and a Patterson police warrant charging him with failure to pay a registration fee.

Patrol officers observed Mack operating a vehicle in the area of Brashear Avenue, and the officer had knowledge that Mack held several active arrest warrants through the Morgan City and Patterson police departments. A stop was initiated when Mack was found not to have a driver’s license, Blair said.

The Morgan City police warrants stem from a Dec. 29 investigation when officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of David Drive in an erratic manner in which Mack was an occupant. A stop was initiated when Mack allegedly provided officers with a false name. When officers attempted to identify Mack, he fled on foot, Blair said.

He was eventually identified as Mack. The investigation continued when warrants were prepared for his arrest. Mack was jailed.

—Vilma Garcia-Hernandez, 27, of Nicklaus Street in Berwick, was arrested at 4:44 p.m. Sunday on charges of careless operation and no driver’s license.

Patrol officers responded to Garden Street in regard to a crash. Officers arrived when Garcia-Hernandez was identified as the driver of the vehicle involved. Garcia-Hernandez was found to be operating her vehicle in a careless manner, which resulted in the crash, Blair said. She also didn’t have a valid driver’s license. Garcia-Hernandez was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies reported 121 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Juanita Landry, 52, of Hendricks Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:28 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended license, operating a vehicle with an expired license plate and expired motor vehicle inspection.

A deputy responded to an unrelated call for service and made contact with Landry on Hendricks Street. The deputy learned of an active warrant for Landry’s arrest. Landry was booked into parish jail and released on $500 bail.

—Isidoro Delacruz, 43, of Aucoin Street in Amelia, was arrested at 4:03 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana, unlawful production/manufacturing/distribution of fraudulent documents and possession of a controlled dangerous substance by fraud.

Deputies patrolling Amelia responded to a welfare concern at a business. Through the investigation, deputies executed a search warrant at the home occupied by Delacruz. During the search, deputies located marijuana, several fraudulent identification cards and also found evidence that Delacruz used fraudulent documents to obtain medication, Anslum said. Delacruz was jailed with no bail set.

—Heather Banda, 41, of South Rhett Avenue in North Charleston, South Carolina, was arrested at 2:01 a.m. Sunday on three warrants for failure to appear on a charge of criminal neglect of family.

A deputy patrolling Amelia made contact with Banda on Lake Palourde Road. Upon making contact with Banda, the deputy learned of active warrants for her arrest. Banda was jailed with bail set at $15,479.24.

—Brad Ackman, 39, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:11 p.m. Thursday on charges of driving under suspension and improper lane usage.

A deputy patrolling the area of Berwick observed a vehicle cross the center line while traveling on La. 182. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Ackman. The deputy found evidence that Ackman was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, Anslum said. Ackman was released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 5.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Savannha Hebert, 24, of Kilkenny Street in New Iberia, was arrested at 1:05 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging her with violation of a protective order. Hebert posted $2,500 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.